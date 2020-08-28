Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Industry market.

The global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Industry market is projected to be US$ 76,509.3 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 130,888.1 Mn by 2020 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The telecommunication services industry is one of the rapidly growing industries. Telecommunication is the field which deals with designing of infrastructure which is capable of transmitting the date made up of words, voice and audio to end user at any distance globally. The framework which makes this kind of communication possible is divided into two types, Digital and Wireless. Telecommunication services have wide market applications, with the wireless services portfolio comprising a huge share and having largest opportunity in all.

Next generation broadband technologies -The build-up of next-generation broadband technologies like 5G require new and fast infrastructure, which is one big driving force for the market.

Growing demand for mobile high-speed data networks -Increasing number of mobile operators and growing demand for mobile high-speed data networks is one of the driving factors for the wireless telecom infrastructure industry market growth.

Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Industry Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, stringent government regulations regarding the location of towers might hinder the market growth. Wireless telecom infrastructure industry requires very high investments, which may hamper the market growth.

Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Industry market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Towers, Outdoor Small Cell, Indoor Small Cell and Others. The towers segment accounts for the majority share in the global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Industry market, while the small indoor segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into data processing, communications and public safety. The communications account for a majority share in the global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Industry market.

Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Industry Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Middle East & Africa and South America. China accounts for the majority share in the global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Industry market, followed by North America, owing to the increasing number of mobile operators. China is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period, followed by India. Countries and regions such as Japan, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Industry market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, SBA Communications Corporation.

Key Market Segments

Type

Towers

Outdoor Small Cell

Indoor Small Cell

Application

Data Processing

Communications

Public Safety

Key Market Players included in the report:

Huawei Investment & Holding Co.Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd

SBA Communications Corporation

