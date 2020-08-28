Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vitamin D3 market.

The global vitamin D3 market is projected to be US$ 1,871.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 5,084.7 Mn by 2028 at CAGR of 10.8%

Vitamin D3, which is also known as cholecalciferol, is one of the most crucial compounds in the vitamin D group. It is a fat-soluble secosteroid which is responsible for increasing absorption of calcium and phosphate in the intestine. Vitamin D3 is animal based and hence very powerful and effective among the vitamin D group. One can get vitamin D3 when exposed to sunlight or from specific foods and supplements. This vitamin is present in rich quantities in seafood like salmon, sardine, tuna, shrimp, oyster etc. and in dairy products like cheese and soy milk. Most of the population in the world has a sub-optimal level of vitamin D, which is one of the most critical factors to drive the growth of Vitamin D3 Market.

Increasing awareness about vitamin D3 deficiency -Consumers are becoming more aware of the impact on their life because of vitamin D3 deficiency as it causes osteomalacia and rickets. Increasing occurrence of osteomalacia in adults and rickets in children are among the major driving factors.

Higher efficiency of vitamin D3 -Owing to the higher efficiency of Vitamin D3 in increasing the level of vitamin D in the body, vitamin D3 is emerging as the preferred choice of doctors and patients globally.

Global Vitamin D3 Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Fluctuation in the price of vitamin D3 can create an obstacle in the growth of vitamin D3 market. Lack of information about the daily recommended consumption amount of vitamin D3 increases risks associated with it, which may hinder the growth of the target market. Nonetheless, increasing awareness about advantages of vitamin D3 such as vitamin D3 helps in reducing threats from bone fractures, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular disease etc., is anticipated to act as an opportunity for the growth of the Vitamin D3 market.

Global vitamin D3 market is segmented on the basis of form type, application and region. On the basis of form type, the market is segmented into oil, powder and crystallized. Powder segment accounts for the majority share in the global vitamin D3 market, while the crystalized segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into the food industry, pharmaceuticals industry and feed industry. The food industry accounts for the majority share in the global vitamin D3 market.

Global Vitamin D3 Market by Form Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global vitamin D3 market, owing to growth in food fortification with vitamin D3 due to government regulation. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. South America and Middle-East Africa are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Vitamin D3 market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

Vitamin D3 Oil

Vitamin D3 Powder

Vitamin D3 Crystallization

Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Feed Industry

Key Market Players included in the report:

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd

