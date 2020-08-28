Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Trampoline Park market.

The Global Trampoline Park Market was valued at US$ 1,415.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6,897.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.2%.

A trampoline is a tool which consists of a piece of taut, strong fabric stretched between a steel frame using may include coiled springs. The fabric that user bounce on is not normal elastic; in fact, the elasticity is provided by the springs that connect it to the frame which store potential energy. Trampoline originated in the 1930s as a training tool for astronauts and later for gymnasts. Far ahead it was introduced in the 2000 Olympics events. Introduction of trampoline in Olympics games led to a rise in the value of trampoline park. Trampoline park is an area comprising one or more institutional trampoline or a series of institutional trampolines. Trampoline park is available in small, medium and large size which can be implanted indoor and outdoor. Indoor trampoline park consists of wall to wall connected trampolines with padded walls. Trampoline parks offer a great way for children and adults to play, have fun and, importantly, take part in physical activity.

The growing number of trampoline coupled with enriched raw material used to improve the product property is a major factor driving the global trampoline park market. In addition to this, increasing consumer awareness towards fitness and outdoor activities coupled with the rise in consumer disposable income in the developed region is expected to boost the demand for trampoline park market.

Furthermore, Trampoline park of today has rapidly evolved to resemble more of a family entertainment centre (FEC) model which has led to increase in demand for trampoline parks and is expected to propel the growth of global trampoline park market over the forecast period.

However, high set up cost of trampoline park, in spite of guaranteeing good quality is a major factor expected to challenge the growth of the global trampoline park market. Nonetheless, the majority of new content development and smart initiatives in the field of Trampoline Park Market is expected to drive growth during the forecasted period.

Global Trampoline Park Market is segmented based on type, end-user and region. Based on type indoor & outdoor. The indoor segment accounts for the majority share in the global trampoline park market, and also it is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of the end-user market is segmented into, children & adults and adults segment accounts for a majority share in the global trampoline park market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the Global Trampoline Park Market followed by Europe owing to a rise in disposable income in the region, with North America registering highest growth rate. South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the Global Trampoline Park Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as CircusTrix LLC, Jumpsquare Group, LLC Altitude Trampoline Parks of South Texas LLC, Flight Trampoline Park LLC, Launch Trampoline Park and Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

Key Market Segments

Type

Indoor

Outdoor

End User

Children

Adults

Key Market Players included in the report:

CircusTrix LLC

Jumpsquare Group

LLC Altitude Trampoline Parks of South Texas LLC

Flight Trampoline Park LLC

Launch Trampoline Park

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

