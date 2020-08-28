Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Taurine market.

The global Taurine market is projected to be US$ 218.4Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 419.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Taurine also is known as 2-aminoethanesulfonic acid, is an organic compound obtained through ammonolysis of isethionic acid (2-hydroxyethanesulfonic acid). It is a type of amino acid present in most mammalian tissues and is essential for building protein blocks in the body. It acts as, detoxifier, antioxidants, membrane stabilizer and is a major constituent of bile. It is an amino acid, essential for cardiovascular functions, skeleton muscles, retina and even for development and function of the central nervous system. Taurine is best known as a health supplement, owing to which it is used in various products. Taurine holds significant applications in the industries such as cosmetic, healthcare, and food industry.

The global taurine market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, and demand for taurine is expected to remain robust in emerging economies, owing to a favorable economic environment. In terms of healthcare industries, as taurine is essential for building protein blocks in the body, it is vital for the healthy growth of infants and those at risk from various diseases. Similarly, people on life support and those who are tube-fed also require a healthy amount of amino acid, and taurine holds life-saving potential for several patients which is expected to augment the growth of the target market over the forecasted timeframe. In addition to this, growing trends regarding fitness, bodybuilding, and personal health are also driving demand for taurine as it is extensively used in health supplements that enhance alertness, prevent dehydration, improve heart health and reduces blood pressure. Furthermore, increasing consumption of protein supplement amongst athletes and sports persons is also expected to impact the growth of the global taurine market positively. In addition, taurine is used as ingredients amongst several health drinks and energy drinks, which is expected to supplement the market growth.

Global Taurine Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing demand for food and beverages, owing to substantial growth in population has led to an expansion of the food and beverages industry globally, which is another factor ascending demand for taurine during the forecast period

In addition, Increasing focus towards personal grooming has led a strong demand for cosmetics from both women and men, coupled with significant growth in the number of women in the workforce has also resulted in a thriving advancement of the global cosmetics industry, which is another factor affecting the target market growth positively.

However, Taurine is majorly used in consumables such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, etc. which are strongly monitored by food and drug authorities. Regulatory compliances and several approvals, particularly in developed economies, may challenge the growth of smaller players in the global taurine market, thereby challenging the growth of the market

Global Taurine Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented food grade and pharmaceutical grade. The food-grade segment accounts for the majority share in the global Taurine market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the USA, Europe, China, Japna, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, and Rest of World. The USA accounts majority share in the global Taurine market.

The research report on the global Taurine market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., The Honjo Chemical Corporation, Jiangyin Huachang Food Additive Co.,Ltd, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical co., ltd., China grand pharmaceutical and healthcare holdings limited, and other key players

Key Market Segments

Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application

Health Care Products

Pet Food Beverage

Key Market Players included in the report:

Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The Honjo Chemical Corporation

Jiangyin Huachang Food Additive Co.Ltd

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical co. ltd.

China grand pharmaceutical and healthcare holdings limited

