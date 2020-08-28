A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Clot Management Devices Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Blood clot devices are used to dissolve the blood clots formed in a vein or artery. Blood clots disrupt the delivery of oxygen-rich blood to the brain due to blockage in the artery, which leads to ischemic strokes. These blood clots can travel to the lungs from the legs or other parts of the body as well. The clot management devices are used to prevent potential ischemic strokes, heart attack and sever legs pain by eliminating these blood clots from the artery.

The growth of the global clot management devices market can be attributed to the increasing demand for effective thrombectomy devices and rising number of lifestyle diseases due to smoking, lack of physical activity and obesity. Moreover, the increasing adoption of percutaneous devices instead of open surgical procedures likely to add novel opportunities for the global clot management devices market over the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Cook

2. Medtronic

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Teleflex Incorporated

5. Stryker

6. AngioDynamics

7. iVascular SLU.

8. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

9. Straub Medical AG

10. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into neurovascular embolectomy devices, embolectomy balloon catheters, percutaneous thrombectomy devices, catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) devices and inferior vena cava filters (IVCF). The percutaneous thrombectomy devices segment is further segmented into mechanical thrombectomy, aspiration thrombectomy and percutaneous mechanical thrombectomy (PMT). The inferior vena cava filters (IVCF) segment also bifurcated into Permanent IVCF and Retrievable IVCF. Based on end user, the clot management devices market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers and others.

Clot Management Devices Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America(Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

