The global cocoa derivatives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cocoa derivatives market.

Top Key Players:- Cacao SuperFoods Peru, Cargill, Incorporated, Jindal Cocoa, KANY Corporation, Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd, NATRA, Rhumveld Winter & Konijn B.V., SunOpta Inc, Touton S.A., United Cocoa Processor, Inc

Cocoa butter is one of the most crucial products derived from cocoa beans and is widely used in the cosmetic and personal care products owing to its properties to moisturize and nourish the skin. Petroleum jellies and facial creams containing cocoa butter are marketed by manufacturers as anti-aging creams. The wide spread belief that cocoa butter has the properties to protect skin from the harmful UV radiations has led to significant consumption of cocoa butter and subsequently fueled the demand for cocoa derivatives. Other uses of cocoa derivatives cocoa powder and cocoa nibs in the food and beverage industry to manufacture chocolate spreads, chocolate-flavored drinks, and chocolate-flavored desserts are anticipated to drive the demand for cocoa derivatives in the food and beverages industry. However, the threat to the sustainability of cocoa production, rampant use of fertilizers, poor soil fertility, and climate change is likely to affect the production of cocoa and cocoa derivatives in the forecast period.

Cocoa derivatives are products that are produced during the processing of cocoa beans. A number of useful products such as cocoa butter, cocoa, liquor, cocoa powder, jams, and marmalades, etc. are derived by processing cocoa beans. Besides their uses in the food and beverage industry, the husks of cocoa pods are also pelletized and used to prepare fodder in the animal feed industry.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cocoa derivatives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cocoa derivatives market in these regions.

