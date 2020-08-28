The Gluten-free Beer Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by type, raw material, packaging, and geography. The global gluten-free beer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gluten-free beer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:- Brasserie De Brunehaut S.A., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Joseph James Brewing Company Inc., Lakefront Brewery Inc., Les Brasseurs Sans Gluten Inc., New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc., New Planet Beer Co., Omission Brewing Co., Stone Brewing Co., Whistler Brewing Company

The growing sales of gluten-free beer can be attributed to the burgeoning demand for gluten-free beers from people afflicted with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Though gluten-free beers have gained widespread popularity among people suffering from gluten intolerance, it is also growingly enjoyed by healthy individuals. Gluten-free beers made from sorghum and other gluten-free ingredients have a peculiar taste that consumers find appealing. As consumer awareness around gluten-free beer grows, the market for gluten free-beer is anticipated to witness growth. Hotels, restaurants, and bars serving gluten-free beers to cater to the gluten-intolerant individuals and consumers preferring gluten-free beers are also anticipated to drive the gluten-free beer market in the forecast period. The orchestration of various gluten-free beer festivals around the world and promotional activities carried out by beer corporates is expected to create consumer awareness around gluten-free beers.

Gluten-free beers are beers brewed from gluten-free grains like rice, sorghum, millet, etc. Gluten-free beers are targeted towards people with gluten intolerance, celiac diseases, and dermatitis herpetiformis. In the US, gluten-free beers are regulated by the FDA instead of the TTB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau). Beers containing less than 20 ppm of gluten are usually marketed as gluten-free in the US, Canada, and Europe.

The report analyzes factors affecting the gluten-free beer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the gluten-free beer market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Gluten-free Beer Market Landscape Gluten-free Beer Market – Key Market Dynamics Gluten-free Beer Market – Global Market Analysis Gluten-free Beer Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Gluten-free Beer Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Gluten-free Beer Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Gluten-free Beer Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Gluten-free Beer Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

