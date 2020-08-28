Dental Prosthesis Market is estimated to account for over US$ 4.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2030.

Market Industry Reports has published a latest market research report on Global Dental Prosthesis Market. The global report is prepared in collaboration with the leading industry experts and dedicated research analyst team to provide an enterprise with in-depth market insights and help them to take crucial business decisions. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

NOTE: This report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth Segmentations of Dental Prosthesis Market report :

Dental Prosthesis Market by Key Players:

Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona., Henry Schein, Inc., AVINENT Science and Technology, OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd., Bicon, LLC, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M, PANTHERA, and others.

Dental Prosthesis Market by Types:

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

Abutments

Dentures

