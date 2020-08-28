The Utility Drones market to Utility Drones sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Utility Drones market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Utility drones are integrated with infra-red cameras of very high resolution used to capture every minute details of power infrastructure. These drones provide various services to utility sectors such as surveying, inspection, as well as maintenance of power transmission, generation, and distribution systems globally. It is used for the efficient assessment of damaged power lines during the storm and creates 2D / 3D models of power infrastructure which allow the operators to locate defects in power infrastructure.

Leading companies profiled in the report include AERODYNE GROUP, ABJ Drones, Asset Drone, CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED, Delair, HEMAV S.L., PrecisionHawk, SHARPER SHAPE INC., Sky Futures, Terra Drone Corporation

The rising demand for using commercial drones in the power and utility sector, especially across North American regions is the major drivers for the growth of the utility drones market. The advancements in drone technology and amendments in drone regulations are creating opportunities for the utility drones market in the coming years.

The global utility drones market is segmented on the type, services, and end users. Based on type, the market is segmented into multi-rotor, and fixed wing. On the basis of services the market is fragmented into end-to-end solution, and point solution. Similarly, based on end users the market is segmented into renewable, and power. The renewable end user is sub segmented into solar and wind. The power segment is further fragmented into transmission & distribution, and generation.

The Utility Drones market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

