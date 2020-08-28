The Service Handgun market to Service Handgun sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Service Handgun market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The service handguns are the one which is issued to defense and law enforcement personnel. The replacement of handguns with advance revolvers and pistols has many advantages such as all pistols will be configurable to receive silencers, and has standard as well as extended capacity magazines. They are compact, easy to secure handguns ideally used for defending one’s own home. This trend is anticipated to continue posing significant growth opportunity for service handguns market players globally.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Baretta, ceska zbrojovka uhersky brod, Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC, FN HERSTAL, GLOCK Ges.m.b.H., Heckler and Koch, Remington Arms Company LLC, SIG SAUER, Smith and Wesson, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

The growing defense budgets of developing countries as well as the evolving economies enhance the replacement of the aging handguns which increase with their law enforcement, and armed forces are the substantial drivers for the growth of the service handgun market. The boosting demand for light weapons and associated accessories is creating opportunities for the service handgun market in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Service Handgun industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global service handgun market is segmented on the type, material, and safety. Based on type, the market is segmented into revolver, and pistol. On the basis of material, the market of segmented into steel, aluminium, and polymer. Similarly, based on safety the market is segmented into grip, drop, and manual.

The Service Handgun market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

