The global reflective fabric market is projected to be US$ 1,214.4 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 3,239.7 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Reflective Fabrics are the latest trend these days when it comes to safety. These Fabric consist of tiny glass beads of different optical quality measured around three forth the size of human hair. These small glass beads are packed together tightly and then further coated with aluminum. This process transforms each reflective bead into a convex mirror which reflects light hitting on them back to its source. Unlike a regular flat mirror where reflection is only on the opposite side of the mirror, a mirror made with reflective glass beads displays the image on every side. Usually, Reflective Fabrics are made by leveraging glass bead technology or micro-prismatic technology. The glass bead technology uses millions of high-performance glass beads capable of reflecting light in all direction owing to their spherical shape. On the other hand, micro prismatic technology includes microscopic prisms formed on a polymeric film. They produce a bright reflective appearance on garments and accessories.

Reflective fabric owing to safety purposes in any low light condition because of snow, fog, and darkness after nightfall is widely used in the construction sector. Demand for highly visible material is increasing in the construction sector. Robust growth in construction businesses across the globe is anticipated to aid market growth.

However, Volatile commodities prices and fluctuations in the inflation rate are significant factors dampening the growth of target market. Nonetheless, High domestic demand specifically in developed regions such as North America along with a rich pipeline of innovation, exports, and productivity growth is providing numerous growth opportunities to market specifically in these regions.

Global Reflective Fabric market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel, Textile Accessories, Other Types. The Occupational Apparel segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Industrial Fabric, Apparel, Textile Accessories, Textile Crafts, Others Textile Products. The Apparel segment accounts for a majority share in the global Reflective Fabric market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and Rest of World. China accounts for the majority share in the global Reflective Fabric market owing to use of reflective fabrics in the manufacturing of workwear and work accessories such as belts, tents, backpacks, and others. China is followed by Rest of World owing to unique chemical and physical properties, these materials are used extensively in the manufacturing of a broad range of products which includes sheets, tapes, films, and other safety goods. Regions such as Europe, North America, and Japan are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Reflective Fabric market includes profiles of some of major companies such as 3M Company, DM-Reflective Material, PS Enterprises, Yangzhou Tonming Reflective Material Co.Ltd., Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co. Ltd., Yeshili Reflective Materials Co. Ltd (YSL), Zhejiang Caiyuan Reflecting Materials Co., Ltd, Innovative Insulation, Inc., Reflomax Co., Ltd, Mauritzon, Inc, Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), Apex Mills, Aurora Speciality Textiles Group, Inc, Erez Thermoplastic Products, Hangzhou Chinastars Reflective Material Co. Ltd, Roadstar Reflective Material Co., Ltd, Nirmal Sagar Enterprises, Marketing Action Executives, Shivam Narrow Fabric.

