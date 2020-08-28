Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market.

The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market is projected to be US$ 367.7 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 763.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Preimplantation means embryos are tested before being implanted in the uterus. Other types of genetic tests can be done weeks or months later, post-implantation. Preimplantation genetic testing allows physicians to detect defects that are present in embryos and selectively insert healthy embryos in the uterus, which increases the chances of delivering a genetically healthy baby. Preimplantation genetic testing benefits people to evade any hereditary disorders that prevail in the family, which can be carried into the baby.

There are three types of preimplantation genetic testing (PGT, previously known as PGD or preimplantation genetic diagnosis). These methods include a) PGT-M: Preimplantation genetic testing for monogenic (single-gene) disorders b) PGT-SR: Preimplantation genetic testing for structural rearrangement c) PGT-A: Preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy. All require in-vitro fertilization (IVF); biopsy of an embryo, or less commonly polar bodies (I and II) for genetic testing and post which transfer of selected fresh or frozen-thawed embryos into the uterus is done, based on the results of genetic testing.

Preimplantation genetic testing depends on the fact that all of the embryos cells comprise the same genetic information. Preimplantation genetic testing is carried out when a fertilized egg has separated enough times to make an embryo with at least eight cells.

The global preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to observe high growth over the period, due to the increasing number of people seeking IVF treatment for fertility related problems and growing awareness of preimplantation genetic testing for evading birth defects among babies. Increasing acceptance of preimplantation genetic testing in developed and emerging countries is projected to create healthy growth prospects for the market contributors in the global preimplantation genetic testing market.

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing awareness regarding preimplantation genetic testing among people suffering from genetic disorders is expected to bolster demand for the preimplantation genetic testing market. An increasing number of people suffering from genetic disorders are expected to escalate demand for preimplantation genetic testing procedures.

Also, increasing In-Vitro fertilization treatments across the globe are expected to support the high demand for the preimplantation genetic testing market in the forecast period. Furthermore, high risk of chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus with increasing maternal age is expected to drive preimplantation genetic testing.

However, ethical issues linked with preimplantation genetic testing and strict regulatory policies may affect the growth of preimplantation genetic testing market adversely.

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by Procedure Type, 2018

On the basis of procedure type, the market is segmented into preimplantation genetic screening and preimplantation genetic diagnosis. Preimplantation genetic screening accounts for the majority share in the global preimplantation genetic testing market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts majority share in the global preimplantation genetic testing market followed by the market in Europe.

The research report on the global preimplantation genetic testing market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Yikon Genomics Co., Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical), Natera, Inc., etc.

Key Market Segments

Type

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Application

Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics

Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Key Market Players included in the report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Yikon Genomics Co.Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (CooperSurgical)

Natera Inc

