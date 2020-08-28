Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Painting Machines market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Painting Machines Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Painting Machines market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Painting Machines Market By Type (Paint Sprayers, and Automatic Spraying Machine), By Application (Industrial Production, Automobile Industry,and Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Painting Machines Market by Product Type (Paint Sprayers and Automatic Painting Machine), By Application (Industrial Production, Automobile & Aerospace Industry, Furniture & Decoration, Architecture), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global painting machines market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global painting machines market is projected to be US$ 2,249.9 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 4,888.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Interior and exterior decoration became an important part of the construction industry. Home decoration is a growing trend across the globe. In addition, demand for effective and advanced painting is growing in the automotive sector across the globe. Painting is a practice of applying paint, pigment, color to a solid surface. Painting machine refers to a device sprays a coating through the air onto a solid surface. Painting machine makes the painting process user-friendly and easy. Painting machine is generally in the form of paint sprayers which require personal assistance and automatic spraying machine. The wide application of painting machines such as painting on the refrigerator, washing machine, mixer grinder and other home appliances from industrial production are propelling the demand for the machine.

Attractive texture and fine coating on furniture and other wooden material are creating a new prospect for the market. Rising demand for durable coating among end user is expected to upsurge the demand for painting machine market in the near future.

Increasing demand for painting machine in automobile industry owing to efficiency and accuracy of automatic painting machines in a consistent way without wasting material in optimized time. Moreover, these machines limit the involvement of human in the painting process, which results in a reduced number of labors and labor cost. Healthy growth in industrialization has led the passenger car penetration in developing countries particularly in China and India. This is expected to support the growth of the painting machines market in the near future.

Global Painting Machines Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Shifting consumer behavior for attractive interior texture in commercial as well as residential architecture is projected to support the growth of the painting machine market. Also, increasing demand for durable coating for machinery and home appliances for better performance is expected to fuel the demand for painting machine market in the forecast period.

In addition, rising industrialization in developing nations, increasing passenger car production, and increasing spending ability and disposable income of individuals across the globe are other key factors expected to fuel the growth of the global painting machines market.

However, high cost associated with advanced painting machines and restricted application or use of painting machines to high volume or bigger part of automotive equipments is expected to affect the growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Painting Machines Market by Product Type , 2018

Based on product type, the market is segmented into paint sprayers and automatic painting machine. Automatic painting machine accounts for the majority share in the global painting machines market and it is expected to witness high CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. Europe accounts majority share in global painting machines market followed by market in North America.

The research report on the global painting machines market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as J. Wagner GmbH, Graco Inc., Exel Industries SA, Cefla s.c (Cefla Finishing), Venjakob Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., ABB Ltd., Durr AG, Eisenmann LacTec GmbH, Ecco Finishing Supplies Ltd, RIGO S.R.L., WIWA Wilhelm Wagner GmbH & Co KG, SPMA, etc.

