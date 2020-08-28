Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oxygen-Free High Thermal Conductivity (Ofhc) Copper market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Oxygen-Free High Thermal Conductivity (Ofhc) Copper Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Oxygen-Free High Thermal Conductivity (Ofhc) Copper market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Oxygen-Free High Thermal Conductivity (Ofhc) Copper Market By Shape Type (Bar, Pipe, Plates, Other Types), By Application (Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Other Applications), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Oxygen-free High Thermal Conductivity (OFHC) Copper Market by Shape Type (Bar, Pipe, Plates, Other Types), By Application (Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Other Applications), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global oxygen-free high thermal conductivity (OFHC) copper market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global oxygen-free high thermal conductivity (OFHC) copper market is projected to be US$ 16,210.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 26,040.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Most of the high conductivity copper grades contain some amount of oxygen as a result of the refining process, associated with copper extraction and purification. But there are a few applications that require high conductivity copper with the lowest levels of oxygen; this type of copper is known as oxygen-free high conductivity copper (OFHC).

Basically, there are two types of oxygen-free high conductivity copper available. One with a purity level of 99.95%, which is known as Cu-OF and the other one with a purity level of 99.99%, which is known as Cu-OFE (oxygen-free electronic). The higher purity Cu-OFE (oxygen-free electronic) contains 99.99% copper with silver removed, and oxygen up to 0.0005%.

Oxygen-free high conductivity copper has wide applications in various industries and is used for microwave tubes, vacuum capacitors, vacuum interrupters, vacuum seals, vacuum tubes for radio and TV transmitters, magnetrons, and klystrons.

Oxygen-free high conductivity copper has various properties, which makes it suitable for various end-use applications, such as good tensile strength, elongation ability, and good electrical and thermal conductivity.

The market for oxygen-free high conductivity copper (OFHC), is expected to witness robust growth in the forecast period owing to the growth of end-user industries of oxygen-free high conductivity copper. Also, the market is anticipated to grow because of the innovation of novel technologies that use oxygen-free high conductivity copper.

Global Oxygen-free High Thermal Conductivity (OFHC) Copper Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing number of passenger cars, heavy & medium weight commercial vehicles and other vehicles across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the global oxygen-free high thermal conductivity market in the forecast period.

Increasing penetration of smartphones, laptops, tablets and other electronic gadgets in emerging countries is another factor supporting the growth of the global market. In addition, increasing funding and R&D activities for research related to magnetometers, electromagnets, and other superconductors is expected to fuel the growth of the global oxygen-free high thermal conductivity market.

However, stringent government regulations regarding the mining of metals and increasing awareness about the harmful effects of the copper furnace and mining may affect the growth of oxygen-free high thermal conductivity (OFHC) copper market adversely. In addition, limited product advertising and marketing due to few or limited applications of oxygen-free high thermal conductivity copper result in low market penetration.

Global Oxygen-free High Thermal Conductivity (OFHC) Copper Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of shape type, the market is segmented into bar, pipe, plates, other types. Other type of OFHC copper accounts for the majority share in the global oxygen-free high thermal conductivity (OFHC) copper market, followed by bar type.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. Asia Pacific accounts majority share in global oxygen-free high thermal conductivity (OFHC) copper market.

The research report on the global oxygen-free high thermal conductivity (OFHC) copper market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Southwire Company, LLC, Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd., Copper Braid Products, Farmers Copper Ltd., Sam Dong Co., Ltd. etc.

