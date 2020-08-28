Baby nutrition comprise nutrients and vitamins for the development of the baby. Though physicians recommend breastfeeding to infants, baby nutrition can be utilized as a substitute owing to the alike nutrient contents. The baby nutrition market is fueled by an upsurge in the number of women professionals. Furthermore, changes in routine, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income in the emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, among others, have boosted the market growth. Still, concerns related to food safety is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Leading Baby Nutrition Market Players:

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott), Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL), Arla Foods amba (Arla), Campbell Soup Company, DANA Dairy Group LTD, Danone, Nestle S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., The Kraft Heinz Company

Infant nutrition is a supernumerary food for breast milk. The early six months after birth plays a very vital role in the growth of a child, where ensuring optimal nourishment during this period is of importance. Breast milk is extremely nutritious and comprises carbohydrates, fats, proteins, minerals, and vitamins authoritative for the development of the child. Though in certain cases, the mother may not be able to produce breast milk In such cases, infant nutrition products act as a suitable substitute.

The “Global Baby Nutrition Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the baby nutrition with detailed market segmentation by product type, form and distribution channel. The global baby nutrition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading baby nutrition market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global baby nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product type into follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, infant milk, prepared baby food, dried baby food . On the basis of form the baby nutrition market is segmented into solid, liquid. Moreover, on the basis of distribution channel the market has been segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, pharmacy, online, others.

