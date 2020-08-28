Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Sparking Tools market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Non-Sparking Tools Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Non-Sparking Tools market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Non-Sparking Tools Market By Product Type (Brass, Bronze, Copper-Nickel Alloys, and Others), By End-Use Industries (Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Automotive, Chemicals/ Petrochemicals, and Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Non-Sparking Tools Market by Product Type (Brass, Bronze, Copper-Nickel Alloys, Copper-Aluminum Alloys, Copper-Beryllium Alloys), By End-use Industries (Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Automotive, Chemicals/ Petrochemicals, Ammunition Plants, Others), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Non-Sparking Tools market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global non-sparking tools market is projected to be US$ 552.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 753.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Spark resistant tools, are commonly referred to as non-sparking tools. They are also called as, spark reduced or spark proof tools, that are manufactured by using brass, bronze or alloys such as Monel metal (copper-nickel alloy), copper- aluminium alloys (aluminium bronze), or copper-beryllium alloys (beryllium bronze). In addition, non-metal products such as wood, leather and plastics are also used in the manufacturing of non-sparking tools. Increasing use of non-ferrous metals in the manufacturing of non-sparking tools has reduced risk of sparking while the tool is in use. The non-sparking tools are considered safe while working in confined spaces and areas where flammable gases or dust are present. Non-sparking tools protect against both fire and explosion in environments that may contain flammable liquids, vapours, dust or residues.

High demand for non-sparking tools from emerging countries, owing to the favourable economic environment and growing oil & gas industry is expected to support the growth of the target market in the forecast period. In addition, the manufacturing of non-sparking tools without non-ferrous materials makes them non-magnetic. This process makes non-sparking tools useful in various end applications in various industries such as hospitals and residential sector.

Furthermore, oil rigs are extremely volatile and to maintain safety protocol, the use of non-sparking tools is increasing in oil & gas industries. This is another major factor expected to propel the growth of the global non-sparking tools market. Also, Non-sparking tools are not only used for safety in potentially explosive situations, but they are also efficient for health equipment maintenance and repairs as well. This factor is resulting in high growth of non-sparking tools in hospitals and healthcare industries across the globe.

Global Non-Sparking Tools Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing government initiatives across the globe to raise employee safety standards and increasing stringent regulations by government authorities related to safety protocols in various industries is another key factor fueling market growth. Excessive demand for spark-proof tools in ammunition, logistics, and automotive industries is increasing demand for non-sparking devices.

In addition, increasing awareness about safety standards in various industries in the emerging countries expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost associated with non-sparking tools and soft appearance of non-sparking tools as compared to standard tools may affect the growth of non-sparking tools market adversely.

Global Non-Sparking Tools Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Brass, Bronze, Copper-Nickel Alloys, Copper-Aluminum Alloys, Copper-Beryllium Alloys. Copper-aluminium alloys account for the majority share in the global non-sparking tools market, followed by copper-beryllium alloys.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, MEA, India, South America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts majority share in global non-sparking tools market.

The research report on the global non-sparking tools market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Stanley Black & Decker (Facom), Ampco Metal SA, Snap-on Incorporated. (Bahco), Cs Unitec, Inc., Jonard Tools, FindingKing, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (Nupla Corporation), Intercon Enterprises Inc, ACB France, EGA Master S.A., etc.

Key Market Segments

Type

Brass

Bronze

Copper-Nickel Alloys

Copper-Aluminum Alloys

Copper-Beryllium Alloys

Application

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Automotive

Chemicals/ Petrochemicals

Ammunition Plants

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Stanley Black & Decker (Facom)

Ampco Metal SA

Snap-on Incorporated. (Bahco)

Cs Unitec Inc.

Jonard Tools

FindingKing

Q.E.P. Co. Inc. (Nupla Corporation)

Intercon Enterprises Inc

ACB France

EGA Master S.A

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Non-Sparking Tools in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Non-Sparking Tools Market By Product Type (Brass, Bronze, Copper-Nickel Alloys, and Others), By End-Use Industries (Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Automotive, Chemicals/ Petrochemicals, and Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580