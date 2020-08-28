Photogrammetry is well-defined as the art & science of picking out 3D information from photographs. This is done by relating and matching pixels or reference points across a series of pictures of a structure, object, or space. Photogrammetry software is often used by architects, surveyors, contractors, and engineers, in order to create topographic meshes, maps, point clouds, or drawings based on the real-world. Photogrammetry is extremely cheap as all it requires is the photogrammetry software and the camera of the smartphone for creating a 3D file of the object photographed. Furthermore, key software developers have published commercial solutions that are ideal for engineering and industrial purposes, which is expected to propel the photogrammetry software market growth.

Rising infrastructure and construction across the globe is the prime factor driving the growth of the photogrammetry software market. However, a shortage of trained and skilled professionals is the major factor that may hamper the growth of the photogrammetry software market. Moreover, the availability of photogrammetry software at an affordable price is anticipated to boost the growth of the photogrammetry software market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Agisoft

– Autodesk Inc.

– Capturing Reality s.r.o.

– Hexagon AB

– Magnasoft

– Menci software SRL

– Photometrix Photogrammetry Software

– Pix4D SA

– Trimble Inc.

– Vexcel Imaging GmbH

The “Global Photogrammetry Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the photogrammetry software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of photogrammetry software market with detailed market segmentation by method, style, application. The global photogrammetry software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading photogrammetry software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the photogrammetry software market.

The global photogrammetry software market is segmented on the basis of method, style, application. On the basis of method, the market is segmented as aerial photogrammetry, terrestrial (close range) photogrammetry, satellite photogrammetry, macro photogrammetry. On the basis of style, the market is segmented as point-and-shoot photogrammetry, multi camera photogrammetry, video-to-photogrammetry. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as 3d printing, drones and robots, topographic maps, culture heritage and museum, films and games, traffic management, other applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global photogrammetry software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The photogrammetry software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting photogrammetry software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Photogrammetry software market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the photogrammetry software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from photogrammetry software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for photogrammetry software market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the photogrammetry software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key photogrammetry software market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHER RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Photogrammetry Software Market – By Method

1.3.2 Photogrammetry Software Market – By Style

1.3.3 Photogrammetry Software Market – By Application

1.3.4 Photogrammetry Software Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PHOTOGRAMMETRY SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. PHOTOGRAMMETRY SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

