Solid-State LiDAR is a remote sensing technology which emits beam of laser pulse for finding out the measurements of the objects. It is entirely built on silicon chips and is used for 3D representation of objects, autonomous vehicle, air quality monitoring, intelligent machine vision and robotics, and service robots in hospitals, clinics, among others. The production of solid state LiDAR is cheap as, no moving parts are involved. It is used alongside other sensors such as object detection and identification, cameras and RADAR for mapping, and navigation.

One of the major factor driving the growth of solid-state LiDAR market is the increasing investment in research and development for commercializing the autonomous vehicle technology. Other factors contributing towards the growth of the market are: growing application areas of MEMS across various fields such as dynamic solid-state lighting, laser tracking on unmanned aerial vehicles, and increasing demand for passenger cars among the population. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle producers, in 2018, more than 70 million passenger cars were manufactured.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– AEye, Inc.

– Continental AG

– Delphi Automotive PLC

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

– Innovusion

– LeddarTech Inc.

– Quanergy Systems, Inc.

– RoboSense

– Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

The “Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the solid-state LiDAR market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global solid-state LiDAR market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading solid-state LiDAR market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global solid-state LiDAR market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into: MEMS-based scanning, optical phased arrays, and flash LiDAR. By application, the market is segmented into: intelligent machine vision and robotics, assisted surgery, air quality monitoring, aerial drones, autonomous vehicles, and automation of factory robots.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global solid-state LiDAR market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The solid-state LiDAR market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the solid-state LiDAR market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the solid-state LiDAR in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the solid-state LiDAR market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from solid-state LiDAR market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the solid-state LiDAR market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the solid-state LiDAR market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHER RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Solid-State LiDAR Market – By Type

1.3.2 Solid-State LiDAR Market – By Application

1.3.3 Solid-State LiDAR Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SOLID-STATE LIDAR MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. SOLID-STATE LIDAR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

