Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Milk Protein market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Milk Protein Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Milk Protein market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Milk Protein Market By Form (Liquid, And Dry), By Application (Dairy Products, Sports Nutrition, Infant Formula, And Others), By Region And Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends And Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Milk Protein Market by Form (Liquid, and Dry), By Application (Dairy Products, Sports Nutrition, Infant Formula, Personal Care, and Cosmetics and Others) and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global milk protein market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global milk protein market is projected to be US$ 9,214.8 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 15,384.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Milk proteins are obtained from filtered milk and primarily derived from whey and casein proteins. The formulation of milk proteins is done in such a way that it preserves the proteins in pure form and closest to its natural state. Milk proteins are predominantly extracted from casein and whey protein, which are primary ingredients of milk. The extracted milk proteins are an excellent source of calcium, low in fat and high in branch chain amino acid. Moreover, carbohydrates and fat are removed during the purification process, and milk protein concentrate is formed. Milk protein isolates and milk protein concentrates are high-quality proteins found in milk. Also, milk proteins aid in maintaining cholesterol level, provide anti-cancer properties, and several nutritional benefits. Besides, these are also helpful in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, lowering the risk of asthma, and maintains blood pressure level.

Global milk protein market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecasted period. Growing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements will provide impetus to the growth of the milk protein market. However, innovation in plant-based proteins such as soy milk is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Also, the rising application of milk proteins in medication and healthcare sector is expected to provide a new opportunity for milk protein manufactures.

Global Milk Protein Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing popularity and consumption of dairy products across the globe is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global milk protein market. Growing consumer preference, particularly of youngsters towards sports nutrition products is also aiding demand for milk proteins significantly

Also, adoption of milk proteins in weight management products, clinical and medical nutrition, meal replacement products, etc. is likely to impact the growth of the global milk protein market in the coming years.

Moreover, Healthy growth in consumer disposable income has led to rising demand for healthy and organic products in the market, which is indirectly increasing the demand for milk protein products market. Moreover, wide application of milk proteins in food and beverages, healthcare and FMCG industry is also propelling the demand for the target market

However, lactose intolerant individuals cannot consume milk products, which is another major factor that is expected to challenge the demand for milk protein and its products over the forecast period. Moreover, plant-based proteins serve as a substitute for milk proteins which is another factor expected to slow down the growth rate of the target market

Global Milk Protein Market by Form, 2018

On the basis of form type, the market is segmented liquid and dry. The dry segment accounts for the majority share in the global milk protein market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. APAC accounts majority share in the global milk protein market.

The research report on the global milk protein market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Arla Foods amba, Amco Protein, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Saputo Inc., Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Glanbia PLC, Hoogwegt Groep B.V., Kerry Group plc, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH and other key players.

