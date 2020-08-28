The automotive on-board charger is a device that alters AC power from charging station to DC power to charge a 350V or 650V battery in the vehicle. The Automotive on-board charger is utilized to charge batteries of electric and hybrid electric vehicles. The automotive on-board charger converts the AC input from the power grid to a DC input for charging the battery.

The rising demand for electric vehicles across the world is the major factor driving the growth of the automotive on-board charger market. The increasing adoption of AC charging stations in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the automotive on-board charger market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

Continental AG

Current Ways Inc

Delphi Technologies

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Delta-Q Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Lear Corporation

LG Chem

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

The “Global Automotive On-Board Charger Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive on-board charger market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive on-board charger market with detailed market segmentation by power output, propulsion type, vehicle type. The global automotive on-board charger market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive on-board charger market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive on-board charger market.

The global automotive on-board charger market is segmented on the basis of power output, propulsion type, vehicle type. On the basis of power output, the market is segmented as less than 10 KW, 10 KW-20 KW, more than 20 KW. On the basis of propulsion type, the market is segmented as PHEV, BEV. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive on-board charger market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive on-board charger market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive on-board charger market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive on-board charger market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive on-board charger market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive on-board charger market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive on-board charger market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive on-board charger market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive on-board charger market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

