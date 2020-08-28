Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) Market by Product Type (Detect only one Species and Detect Multiple Species), By End Users (Hospital, Clinic and Others), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of global malaria rapid diagnostic tests (RDTS) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

Global malaria rapid diagnostic tests (RDTS) market is projected to be US$ 266 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 415.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Malaria is predominant in tropical countries because temperature conditions in these regions are suitable for the growth of mosquitos. Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) is used to detect the presence of malaria antigen in the blood. RDTs are very easy to use, and no skilled professionals are required to conduct this test. One can conduct this test on his own from where they are. Use of Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) is becoming popular especially in rural areas because of its user-friendliness, lack of skilled technicians as well as microscopes in rural areas. Also, the result time of Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) is just about 15 to 20 minutes which is quite impressive taking into account its price and availability in the market. No infrastructure is required to carry out rapid diagnostic tests hence reduction in costs which facilitates the market growth. Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) is considered as an alternative to conventional tests conducted in clinics or pathology labs. Malaria RDTs are comparatively inexpensive and still, its results are excellent. Due to the competitive environment, the prices are declining which is expected to boost malaria rapid diagnostic tests market further. Malaria RDT evaluation program initiated by WHO and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) to make pre-purchase performance evaluation and pre-distribution quality control makes the process more transparent. Healthcare professionals are increasingly giving importance to WHO compliant RDT products which in turn increases the quality of RDTs offered by manufacturers which are predicted to assist in the market progress.

These rapid diagnostic tests are particularly useful in rural areas where access to hospitals, labs, trained technicians as well as equipment such as microscope to diagnose Malaria, is somewhat limited which is predicted to drive the RDTs market forward.

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Slow process of prequalification by the World Health Organization of RDTs could affect the growth of Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) Market. Nonetheless, the Global Fund as well as Government initiatives such as United States Presidents Malaria Initiative (PMI) etc. are investing in preventing and curing Malaria which is expected to widen the rapid diagnostic tests market scope.

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Detect only one Species and Detect Multiple Species. The Detect, only one Species segment, accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by Detect Multiple Species segment. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospital, Clinic and Others. The hospital segment accounts for a majority share in the global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) market.

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) Market by End User, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Africa, APAC, ROW. Africa accounts for the majority share in the global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) market, as rapid diagnostic tests are particularly useful in rural areas where access to hospitals, labs, trained technicians as well as equipment such as microscope to diagnose Malaria, is somewhat limited which is predicted to drive the RDTs market forward. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.)., Access Bio, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Access Bio Inc., Linde Plc and BioMerieux, Inc.

