The Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market was valued at US$ 1,156.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,244.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 0.7%.

Low-density SLC NAND flash memory is used in commercial, industrial applications and embedded systems that require high performance and long-term reliability such as in ink-jet printers, set-top boxes, digital cameras, TVs, toys, automation control, exercise equipment, POS terminals, teleconferencing equipment, etc. It is Read Only Memory (ROM) for these products, in which it is used for small amounts of data logging and boot up. Low-density SLC NAND flash memory performs the simplest operations among all the types of flash memory. It stores one cell per bit and during reading and writes operations; the firmware doesnt require to go through several levels of data in the cells. SLCs are rated at ten times the endurance, as compared to MLC flash memory. Therefore, currently, SLC NAND flash memory is the only which meets the requirement of all OEM applications with long life cycles, coupled with a high level of endurance, optional wide temperature ranges and high reliability

Embedded products with advanced technology have been growing at a robust rate across the globe as the existing technology is not capable of handling massive data accurately. Therefore, several smart devices manufacturers are now aiming at the installation of SLC NAND flash memory in electronics devices to increase the durability of their products. This is expected to be a major factor to increase demand for low-density SLC NAND Flash Memory market over the forecast period

Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Furthermore, high technological adoption of memory devices in enterprise storage sectors and consumer electronics among other industries in developing countries is another key driver for the Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market growth

However, price of low-density SLC NAND flash memory is higher, as compared to other similar products such as MLC, TLC, etc. which is expected to challenge the growth of the global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory market. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of NAND flash technologies in the healthcare sector is creating lucrative opportunities for the target market growth.

Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market is segmented on the basis of products, end-use and region. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into 8Gbit, 4Gbit, 2Gbit and others. The 8Gbit segment accounts for the majority share in the global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory market, and also it is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial application, communication application and consumer electronics account for a majority share in the global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory market.

Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Revenue Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type, 2012“2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific South America and MEA. APAC accounts for the majority share in the global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory market followed by Europe owing to high technological adoption of memory devices in enterprise storage sectors and consumer electronics among other industries in developing countries. South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as SK Hynix, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Winbond Electronics Corporation, Macronix International Co., Ltd. and GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc.

Key Market Segments

Type

8Gbit

4Gbit

2Gbit

Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Application

Communication Application And Consumer Electronics

Key Market Players included in the report:

SK Hynix Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Macronix International Co.Ltd.

GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc

