An automated security e-gate is an integrated security system. These systems are designed and developed to perform electronic authentication of the travel documents, find the identity of the person holding the documents, and regulate the border-crossing eligibility on basis of certain pre-defined rules. These systems are widely used in the applications such as critical infrastructure protection and border control.

The major driver boosting the growth of automated security e-gate market is the significant developments in biometrics technology. Moreover, several initiatives by various countries to strengthen border security and police modernization and adoption of facial recognition border control gates are expected to drive the growth of automated security e-gate market in the coming years.

The “Global Automated Security E-Gate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automated security e-gate industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automated security e-gate market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global automated security e-gate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated security e-gate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automated security e-gate market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the automated security e-gate market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as critical infrastructure protection and border control.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automated security e-gate market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated security e-gate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automated security e-gate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the automated security e-gate market for each region.

The reports cover key developments in the automated security e-gate market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automated security e-gate market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automated security e-gate in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automated security e-gate market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

