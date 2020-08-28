Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Isocyanates market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Isocyanates Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Isocyanates market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Isocyanates Market By Type (MDI, TDI, and ADI), By Application (Rigid/ Flexible Foam, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & sealants and Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Isocyanates Market by Product Type (MDI, TDI and ADI), By Application (Rigid/ Flexible Foam, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & sealants and Others), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Isocyanates market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Isocyanates market was valued at US$ 40,122.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 73,650.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Isocyanates are highly reactive chemicals with low molecular weight containing functional group isocyanate. On the basis of the number of isocyanate group, isocyanates are classed as diisocyanate and polyisocyanate. Diisocyanate as per name suggests are chemical compounds with two isocyanate group and are further classified as methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and others. On the other hand, polyisocyanate contains multiple isocyanate groups and are derived from diisocyanates. HDI isocyanurate and HDI biuret are among major types of polyisocyanate. Isocyanates are used as a raw material in the production of polyurethane (PU), which is widely used in several end-use industries.

The rigid and flexible foam produced from isocyanates is extensively used in the construction and automotive industries. Global isocyanates market is anticipated to grow swiftly, owing to increasing demand from construction and automotive sector.

Global Isocyanates Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Isocyanates (TDI and MDI) are produced from raw materials such as crude oil and volatility in the prices of crude oil is expected to affect the market negatively. Nonetheless, Abundant market opportunities have emerged as a result of rapid industrialization and urbanization along with high GDP growth in emerging economies such as China and India. Technological advancement in emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to key players in the market.

Global Isocyanates market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into MDI, TDI and ADI. The MDI segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by ADI segment. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Rigid/ Flexible Foam, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & sealants and Others. The Rigid/ Flexible foam segment accounts for a majority share in the global Isocyanates market.

Global Isocyanates Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global Isocyanates market. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Isocyanates market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as BASF SE, DowDuPont, Inc. (Dow Chemical Company), China National Chemical Corporation Limited (Cangzhou Dahua TDI Co. Ltd.), Asahi Kasei Corporation and Covestro AG.

Key Market Segments :

Type

MDI

TDI

ADI

Application

Polyurethane Foam

Paints & coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Key Market Players included in the report:

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc. (Dow Chemical Company)

China National Chemical Corporation Limited (Cangzhou Dahua TDI Co. Ltd.)

Asahi Kasei Corporation and Covestro AG.

