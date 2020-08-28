Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intraocular Lens market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Intraocular Lens Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Intraocular Lens market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Intraocular Lens Market By Type (Non-Foldable Lenses, and Foldable Intraocular Lens), By Application (Treat Cataracts), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Intraocular Lens by Product Type (Monofocal IOL, Multifocal IOL, Toric IOL, Accommodative IOL, Others), by End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Eye Clinics, Others), by Flexibility Type (Non-Foldable Lenses, Foldable Lenses) and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global intraocular lens market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global intraocular lens market is projected to be US$ 2,812.8 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 4,871.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

An intraocular lens is an artificial lens made up of synthetic materials like silicone, hydrophilic or hydrophobic acrylate, PMMA or any other material, and is implanted into the eyes during cataract surgery to help the patient regain the normal vision. Historically, the first intraocular lenses to be discovered were rigid lenses made up of Poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA). These lenses are non-foldable and require a comparatively larger incision to be implanted into a patients eye. But, with the advent of new technology intraocular lenses made up of flexible materials like silicone or acrylate are now available which have several advantages over the conventional PMMA intraocular lenses. The global market for intraocular lenses is expected to grow with a steady pace in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cataract and betterment of healthcare infrastructure.

Dramatically rising geriatric population globally is expected to be the primary factor driving the growth of the global intraocular lens market. In addition to this, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging nations is expected to aid market growth for intraocular lens.

Furthermore, factor such as technological advancements of intraocular lenses, which helps in cataract surgery with a tiny incision is other factors expected to fuel the growth of the target market.

Global Intraocular Lens Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, the high cost of the foldable intraocular lens is expected to challenge the growth of intraocular lens market. Also, the lack of awareness about minimally invasive surgery of cataract in some emerging nations is also expected to hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, favourable market conditions for minimally invasive surgeries provide lucrative opportunities for global intraocular lens market to grow.

Global intraocular lens market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, flexibility type and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into monofocal IOL, multifocal IOL, toric IOL, accommodative IOL and others. Monofocal IOL segment accounts for the majority share in the global intraocular lens market, while the Toric IOL is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, eye clinics and others. Hospitals account for a majority share in the global intraocular lens market. On the basis of flexibility type market is segmented into non-foldable lenses and foldable lenses, in which foldable lenses account for majority market share.

Global Intraocular Lens Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into USA, Europe, China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia. The USA accounts for the majority share in the global intraocular lens market, followed by Europe, owing to the increasing prevalence of cataract and betterment of healthcare infrastructure in the region. Economies such as India are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as Japan, Southeast Asia and Europe are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global intraocular lens market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Novartis AG, HOYA CORPORATION, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Ophtec BV., Rayner Surgical Group Limited, STAAR Surgical Company, Lenstec, Inc., HumanOptics AG, Bio-Tech Vision Care, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, SAV-IOL SA, PhysIOL s.a, Aurolab, Eagle Optics and SIFI S.p.A.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Monofocal Iol

Multifocal Iol

Toric Iol

Accommodative Iol

Application

Hospitals

Ascs

Eye Clinics And Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Novartis AG

HOYA CORPORATION

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss AG

Ophtec BV.

Rayner Surgical Group Limited

STAAR Surgical Company

Lenstec Inc.

HumanOptics AG

Bio-Tech Vision Care

Omni Lens Pvt Ltd

SAV-IOL SA

PhysIOL s.a

Aurolab

Eagle Optics and SIFI S.p.A

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Intraocular Lens in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Intraocular Lens Market By Type (Non-Foldable Lenses, and Foldable Intraocular Lens), By Application (Treat Cataracts), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580