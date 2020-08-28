Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Heaters market.

The global Industrial Heaters market was valued at US$ 27,946 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 42,678.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Process heating is a general term that states to various types of heat transfer techniques used in industrial production. Process heating is used for a different kind of activities including, evaporation, distillation, drying, extraction, curing, heat treating, melting and providing the heat for endothermic chemical reactions. The different nature of these activities means they are used throughout a wide range of industrial sectors, from laundries and food production to chemicals and foundries. Industrial heaters are devices used to increase the temperature of liquids or gases used in the industrial process. Industrial heater converts energy from energy source to thermal energy in a process stream, system or closed environment. The process of converting energy from energy source to thermal energy in a system can be described as heat transfer. Industrial heaters use one or combination of methods such as conduction, radiation and convection to transfer heat. In practice, there is a major use of radiation heat transfer for high-temperature processes. Other heat transfer methods such as conductive/ convection are mostly used for low-temperature processes.

Robust growth of end-use industries such as construction, oil & gas, chemicals industry and others is one of the major factors is propelling market growth for industrial heaters.

Global Industrial Heaters Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Lack of trained and skilled labour in developing regions, to handle heating processes, results in increased risks associated with these processes, which may hamper the growth of the target market. Nonetheless, Increase in the consumption of packed food and beverages is resulting in high demand for plastics, which in turn, is expected to help the growth of the target market.

Global Industrial Heaters market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End-Use Vertical and Region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Industrial Water Heaters, Electric Heater, Air Heaters and Others. The Industrial Water Heaters segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by Electric Heater segment. On the basis of End-Use Vertical, the market is segmented into Construction, Emergency Heating, Oil and Gas, Chemical Industry, Marine and Others. The Oil and Gas segment accounts for a majority share in the global Industrial Heaters market.

Global Industrial Heaters Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the United States, China Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the majority share in the global Industrial Heaters market. China is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Industrial Heaters market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (Chromalox, Inc.), ASPEQ Heating Group LLC (Indeeco), Industrial Heat products, TPI Corporation, Wattco Equipment Inc. and Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Industrial Water Heaters

Electric Heater

Air Heaters and Others

End-Use Vertical

Construction

Emergency Heating

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Marine and Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (Chromalox Inc.)

ASPEQ Heating Group LLC (Indeeco)

Industrial Heat products

TPI Corporation

Wattco Equipment Inc.

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

