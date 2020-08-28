Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers market.

The global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavenger market is projected to be US$ 1,095.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,594.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) scavenger is a chemical compound primarily used in hydrocarbon and chemical processing facilities. The specialized chemicals in hydrogen sulfide scavenger react selectively with H2S and help in removing it. Products treated for H2S include fuels, crude oil, and refined petroleum products in tanker ships, storage tanks, pipeline, and rail-cars, and wastewater treatment facilities. Hydrogen sulfide is a flammable, colorless, and toxic gas mostly found in the hydrocarbon processing industry. It is a poisonous and powerful gas produced during upstream and downstream processes, that can cause severe to damage to human and environment. Hydrogen sulfide can damage pipe works and produce an iron sulfide corrosion film. Therefore, it is necessary to remove H2S from such facilities as quickly and efficiently as possible. The process of eliminating H2S is known as gas sweetening, which is carried out either by chemical scavengers or iron sponge H2S scrubbers. H2S scavengers are used in hydrocarbon processing facilities to maintain productivity and plant workers safety. H2S scavengers are mainly categorized into regenerative and non-regenerative H2S scavengers.

H2S removal is essential when the presence of bacteria and organic matter results in the generation of this noxious gas. Presence of H2S can decrease operational reliability, and overall system efficiency as the gas is destructive and can lead to iron sulfide fouling. H2S scavengers offer a cost-effective alternative to conventional gas/liquid sweetening processes. These products offer successful treatment in various applications including H2S removal from gas streams, sour hydrocarbon liquids and H2S reduction in sour liquid tank vapor spaces. The treatment process is considered to be effective when the reaction between H2S and scavenger is irreversible and complete. The reaction is said to be incomplete when sulfide residue is left behind.

Hydrogen sulfide scavengers provide a cost-effective alternative method to remove H2S corrosion in traditional gas/liquid sweetening process. Furthermore, they provide effective treatment for several applications. Owing to these characteristics, demand for hydrogen sulfide scavengers in various applications is increasing and aiding the market growth.

Several ongoing research and development activities regarding the chemistry of hydrogen sulfide scavengers to make the compounds more environment-friendly while maintaining their effectiveness are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth of hydrogen sulfide scavengers in the forecast period. Moreover, strong investments by several players in the market towards development of cost-effect regenerative H2S scavengers is also anticipated to further boost the market growth

Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavenger market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Regenerative scavenger, Non-regenerative scavenger. The Non-Regenerative Scavenger segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period, followed by Regenerative Scavenger segment. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into Oil, Gas, and Wastewater treatment industry. The Gas Industry segment accounts for a majority share in the global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavenger market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. The Middle East & Africa accounts for the majority share in the global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavenger market, followed by North America.

The research report on the global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavenger market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Suez SA, Danaher Corporation, Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Ecolab Inc., Arkema S.A., etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Regenerative

Non-Regenerative

Application

Gas Industry

Oil Industry

Waste Water

Key Market Players included in the report:

Suez SA

Danaher Corporation

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Ecolab Inc.

Arkema S.A.

