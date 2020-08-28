Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydrocyclone market.

The global Hydrocyclone market is projected to be US$ 521.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 831.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The hydrocyclone is a simple device used to separate or classify heavy or light materials by use of centrifugal force. Hydrocyclone is a piece of equipment that generates or uses centrifugal force and flow pattern that can separate droplets or particles from a liquid medium. To achieve separation, these droplets and particle must have a sufficiently different density in comparison to the medium. Hydrocyclone convert the incoming velocity of the liquid to rotary motion and then separate them based on the ratio of their centripetal forces to fluid resistance. Hydrocyclone normally consist of a cylindrical section where the liquid is being fed and a base. The angle and particularly length of the conical section play a role in determining the operating characteristic of hydrocyclone.

End-use robust growth- robust growth in the end-user segment, coupled with the increasing demand for hydrocyclone globally is one of the factors driving the growth of the global hydrocyclone market. Furthermore, growing investment in water treatment industries by major market giants owing to increasing water consumption globally is a major factor expected to boost the growth of global hydrocyclone market.

However, obtaining good separation of substances of similar densities is difficult. Furthermore, feed pressure, feed concentrate, and feed particle size will influence the classification index vastly further affecting the growth of the target market. Nonetheless, increasing water consumption around the world is augmenting the need for water treatment and purification process not just in developing economies but in major developed regions like North America and Europe as well. Increasing investment in water treatment industry by major market giants is creating major growth opportunities for global hydrocyclone market in these regions.

Global hydrocyclone Market is segmented on the basis of product type,end-user and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into solid-liquid, liquid-liquid, dense media. The solid-liquid segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into mining, oil & gas, others. The mining segment accounts for a majority share in the global hydrocyclone market and is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global hydrocyclone market owing to increased initiatives by government and local municipalities and regulatory pressure regarding sewage treatment and environment protection. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate after over forecast period, followed by North America. Regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global hydrocyclone market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Multotec Pty Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Jiangxi Tongli Mining Machinery Co. Ltd, Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V., TechnipFMC, The Weir Group PLC.

Key Market Segments

Type

Solid-liquid Type

Liquid-liquid Type

Dense Media Type

Application

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Multotec Pty Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Jiangxi Tongli Mining Machinery Co. Ltd

Mexichem

S.A.B. de C.V.

TechnipFMC

The Weir Group PLC

