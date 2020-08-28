Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Healthcare Furniture market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Healthcare Furniture Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Healthcare Furniture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Healthcare Furniture Market by Product Type (Bed, Chair, Cabinet, Others), By End-Use r (Hospital, Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global healthcare furniture market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global healthcare furniture market is projected to be US$ 3,817.2 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 6,153.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Healthcare furniture is an essential part of any healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare furniture includes all goods used in hospitals and clinics. These goods are basically moveable & stationery objects intended to support either patients or physicians. The healthcare facilities consider different factors before selecting the furniture such as ergonomics, bariatrics and aesthetics. These facilities are focusing firstly on the patients comfort. Secondly, the focus is on the reduction of hospital-acquired infections. Thirdly, selection of furniture according to bariatric patients. And lastly, selecting furniture to make the environment family-friendly for visitors. The healthcare facilities are needed to be designed in a way that the examination room used for gynaecology on one day can be used for paediatrics on the next. Therefore, interchangeability and movability of the furniture as a response to immediate changes is the prime impacting factor. Innovative technologies are adding useful components to the healthcare furniture to make the furniture more comfortable for patients and to increase the ease of functional capabilities.

An increasing number of hospitals-rapid emergence of new hospitals across developing nations and a high number of hospitals in developed countries with a rising number of patients worldwide is expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population worldwide is likely to increase the demand for healthcare furniture like riser recliners/lift chairs, tub chairs and profiling beds.

However, the long life span of the furniture restricts its repetitive purchasing, which may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, technologically innovative products like motorize stretcher chairs are being introduced in the market. These chairs enhance the patients comfort and help to achieve superior clinical performance. This is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Global healthcare furniture market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into bed, chair, cabinet and others. The bed segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics & ambulatory surgical centres, others. The hospital segment accounts for a majority share in the global healthcare furniture market, while clinics & ambulatory surgical centres are expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global healthcare furniture market. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate after over forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospitals in this region. Regions such as Europe, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global healthcare furniture market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Knoll, Inc., Inc., TMC Furniture and Sauder Manufacturing Co., Inc.

