Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Fonterra Co-operative Group; Lactalis Ingredients; Arla Foods amba; Danone Nutricia; FrieslandCampina; Eriefoods.com; Westland Milk Products; Saputo inc.; Milkfood Limited; Kaskat; Avani Food Products; AMCO Proteins; Charotar Casein Company; Gaspari Nutrition; Clarion Casein Ltd.; Epi-ingrédients; Armor Proteines S.A.S.; Om Industries; Classik Casein; Venus Casein Products; Umiya Milk Products Pvt. Ltd.; National Casein Corporation; Devson Impex Private Limited; AGROCOMPLEX Sp. z o.o.; Merck KGaA; Ornua Co-operative Limited and All American Dairy Products, Inc. among others.

An introduction of Casein and Derivatives Market 2020

Global casein & derivatives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 7.37 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of casein and its derivatives amid changes in the thinking of consumers promoting the adoption of a healthier lifestyle.

Casein is a type of dairy protein extracted from the milk of various mammalian animals. It is extracted from the milk of these animals due to its widespread nutritional benefits and its use as the basis for the production of various products such as cheese, coatings, pharmaceutical products, nutritional supplements and others. Casein holds the majority of share of proteins available with cow’s milk. Casein milk is a type of phosphoprotein essentially meaning that it consists of a higher residue of proline.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Casein, Casein Hydrolysates, Casein Derivatives, Others),

Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from food & beverages applications due to its nutritional benefits; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Rise in demand for the product from paints & coatings industry as well as the pharmaceutical industries due to its utilization as a stabilizer & emulsifier and as a therapeutic tonic

Increasing preference for protein-rich diet and protein supplements amid a rise in the rate of urban population worldwide; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing population worldwide suffering from lactose intolerance is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the drastic negative effects utilization of large quantities of casein has on the health of individuals is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In September 2018, Epi-ingrédients announced that they are launching the “Epiprot 60 UL” which is a milk protein concentrate consisting of 60% of native protein. This concentrate is produced directly from fresh milk through the process of ultra-low heat which helps in the preservation of 80/20 casein/native whey protein. This will help in the improvement of the company’s milk protein offerings helping provide their customers with the highest quality of milk proteins

In April 2017, Gaspari Nutrition announced the launch of a new protein supplement by the name of “MyoPure 100% Pure Micellar Casein”. The protein supplement is designed for providing an abundant supply of nitrogen to the consumers and the product is designed for supporting greater muscle growth. The product is derived from the highest quality of casein sourced from Germany’s Molkereigesellschaft Lauingen mbH (MGL)

