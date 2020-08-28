This large scale Canned Mushroom Market report highlights the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, based on SWOT analysis. This business report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. The report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Being a comprehensive market research report, this Canned Mushroom market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. The market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2020-2026

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are B&G FOODS NORTH AMERICA, INC.; Giorgio Fresh Co.; Greenyard; Prochamp; OKECHAMP SA; RIBEREBRO INTEGRAL, S.A. U.; The Mushroom Company; Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.; Monaghan Mushrooms; Muniraj Mushroom Farm; Dhruv Agro; tba.net.in; Fujian Zishan Group Co., Ltd.; Wegmans Food Markets; Roland Foods, LLC; Edward & Sons Trading Co.; PARKnSHOP.com Online Store; Hansal International; Fresh Food Co.,Ltd; Vidya Sagar Food Pvt Ltd.; Korona Mushroom Union.; Holyland Marketing Private Limited; Best Foods Industry (Tianjin) Co.,Ltd; SpainGulfood and Jutai Foods Group Limited among others.

Global canned mushroom market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for canned nutritional foods that can be consumed for a longer period of time after their production.

Canned mushroom are mushroom food products are produced from fresh mushrooms that are washed, shaved and packed in a liquid substance mixed with water content, salt and other preservatives. This mixture is packed in a tin-based container that is heat sealed to preserve the food content. This product is useful for longer logistic services. This method also provides longer shelf-life promoting greater reach of the product.

By Product (Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Crimino, Morel, Others),

End-Users (Households, Restaurants & Hotels, Schools & Institutions, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Significant changes in the lifestyles of individuals resulting in greater consumption of mushroom; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising incidences of obesity, cardiac disorders cholesterol, diabetes is also expected to foster growth of the market due to the nutritional contents of mushrooms

Increased demand for consumer-friendly packed goods is also expected to foster growth in the market

Presence of alternative mushroom variants is expected to restrict the adoption rate of these products

Concerns regarding health disadvantages associated with preservatives; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

In January 2019, New Tiger International Inc announced that they had purchased a USD 4.75 million industrial building located in New York, United States. The 33,500 square foot facility will expand their distribution and processing capacity for a variety of mushroom products.

In April 2016, Greenyard announced that they had completed the acquisition of LutèceHolding BV. This acquisition will complement the existing canned mushroom portfolio of Greenyard by expanding the facilities available with Lutèce, proving to be a positive influence on the market share of the company.

