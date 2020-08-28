This large scale Breakfast Cereals Market report highlights the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, based on SWOT analysis. This business report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. The report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Being a comprehensive market research report, this Breakfast Cereals market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. The market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2020-2026

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Kellogg Co., General Mills Inc., Nestlé, POST HOLDINGS, INC., Weetabix, Bagrry’s India Ltd., B&G Foods, Inc., Marico, Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Carman’s Fine Foods Pty Ltd., Alara Wholefoods Ltd, Family Cereal Sdn. Bhd., MCKEE FOODS, Nature’s Path Foods., Jordans Dorset Ryvita, TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dorset Cereals, ABF Grain Products Limited, Baker Perkins among others.

An introduction of Breakfast Cereals Market 2020

Global breakfast cereal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 58.57 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for on-the-go meals and growing demand for organic meals are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Breakfast cereals is a type of food product usually consumed in western societies is made from the processed cereal grains. It is mixed with milk and can be eaten with yogurt or fruit as well. They are usually puffed, flaked or shredded. It is often fortified with minerals and vitamins. Oats, rice, barley, wheat, and corn are some commonly used grains. Breakfast cereals are marked as healthy as they usually have low-fat.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (RTE, Hot Cereals),

Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Store, E- Commerce, Others),

Ingredient Type (Wheat, Rice, Corn, Barley, Oat),

Type (Ready- to- Eat, Hot Cereals),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for organic breakfast cereals is driving the market growth

Growing popularity of snackification among population will also drive the growth of this market

Growing westernization of food habits of middle class population propels the market growth

Rising awareness among population about the health benefits of grain based breakfast will enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraint:

Easy availability of the alternatives like smoothies, frozen waffles, yogurt, sausage etc. is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing production cost will also hamper the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In September 2018, Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW) announces the launch of their organic version of its family-favourite brands CHOCAPIC, NESQUIK and CHEERIOS. This will provide parents a convenient way to access tasty organic breakfast cereals and will provide high quality and nutritious choice. The main aim is to make breakfast better and should provide consumer a better start

In July 2018, Nestle announce the launch of their new range of nutritious and delicious breakfast cereals, NESPLUS which is a combination of wholegrain and multigrain variant. They have four multigrain variant- Kokos, Choco-Burst Fillows, Strawberry-Burst Fillows and Nutty Honey Granola. The main feature of the product is that it remains crunchy in warm milk. NESPLUS offers Vitamin D, Calcium, B-Vitamins, Iron, Folic Acid and Fibre which make it a very nutritious option

