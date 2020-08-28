This large scale Botanical Extracts Market report highlights the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, based on SWOT analysis. This business report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. The report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Being a comprehensive market research report, this Botanical Extracts market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. The market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2020-2025

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc, Lehmann & Voss & Co., MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG, Kalsec Inc, Alkaloids Corporation, Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd, Prinova Group, K Patel Group and Indena USA Inc. Frutarom Ransom Natural Ltd, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Haldin, Dohler, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Jairamdass Khushiram Impex Pvt. Ltd., Organic Herb Inc., Fytosan, FutureCeuticals, Nexira, Green Source Organics, and many more.

The Global Botanical Extracts Market accounted for USD 3.92 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Any drug or pesticide that is made or extracted from parts of plants is referred to as botanical extracts there is a growing demand for global botanical in pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next coming years.

According to a journal published by European Society of Biochemical Engineering Services, the global market for botanicals market registered a value of USD 108.0 billion in 2015. The functional food & supplements segment is expected to register a market share of 35.0% and cosmetics segment is registering market share of 17.0%. The use of botanical extracts is increasing in cosmetic application and is mainly referred as “active” extracts. Germany, France and Italy are the major countries in European botanical extract market. According to COMTRADE database, France imported approximately 8,000 tons of extracts in 2014. The regulations in the supplement market such as Health Claim Regulation by EFSA has resulted in reduced innovations in the botanical extract products in European region.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Source (Spices, Herbs, Tea leaves, Flowers),

By Application (Functional Food & Supplements, Food Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Others),

By Technology (Water Extraction, Drying, Cold Pressing, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage, Supercritical CO2 Extraction, Low-boiling solvent extraction),

By Form (Liquid, Powder),

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness regarding the side effects of allopathic medicines has caused awareness about therapeutic effects and medicinal benefits of herbal products.

They have a long shell life.

Rising awareness and health concerns among consumers.

Market Restraint:

Availability of various substitutes in the market

Stringent regulations

