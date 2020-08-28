This large scale Blockchain in Agriculture Market report highlights the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, based on SWOT analysis. This business report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. The report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Being a comprehensive market research report, this Blockchain in Agriculture market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. The market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2020-2026

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage: IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net; OriginTrail; HARA; Ripe Technology, INC; VeChain Foundation; Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd; Project Provenance Ltd.

Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits and features provided with the implementation of blockchain in various end-use markets.

Blockchain is a technological database, where all of the transactions are recorded and connected with the help of cryptography, and every single recorded transaction is interlinked with the previous one. This database’s implementation in the agricultural market is expected to induce the transparency between the farmers and the users of these farm products, whether they are manufacturers or end-users.

By Stakeholder (Growers; Food Manufacturers/Processors; Retailers);

Provider (Application & Solution Provider; Middleware Provider; Infrastructure & Protocol Provider);

Application (Product Traceability, Tracking & Visibility; Payment & Settlement; Smart Contracts; Governance, Risk & Compliance Management);

Organization Size (Large Enterprises; SMEs);

Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding the wastage of food grains and agricultural resources requiring transparency in supply chain; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing cases of food contamination and food scams in the agricultural sector giving rise to growth of transparent supply chain methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of infrastructural services and capabilities of the developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Threats related to hacking and piracy of information available on blockchain platforms is expected to restrain the market growth

In March 2019, Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd announced that, they had launched a new blockchain platform for coffee farmers situated in the Indian region. This platform launch will enable a number of users and farmers in avoiding the waste and provide a focused area for the sale of their commodities

In January 2019, HARA announced that, they had collaborated with SingularityNET at the World Web Forum held in Zurich, Switzerland from January 17-18, 2019. This collaboration will help farmer in delivering AI-based information on crop, soils, on the blockchain platform provided by HARA

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Blockchain in Agriculture market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Blockchain in Agriculture market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Blockchain in Agriculture market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Blockchain in Agriculture Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

