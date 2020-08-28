Biofortification Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

The Biofortification Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences, Monsanto Company, PHII (Pioneer Hybrid International), BASF SE, Intertek Group plc, LemnaTec GmbH and others.

Worldwide Biofortification Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Click Here to Get Sample Report Of “Biofortification” Market https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-biofortification-market

An introduction of Biofortification Market 2020

“Biological fortification” or “biofortification” refers to nutritionally enriched food crops with improved bioavailability to the human population which is developed and grown using the modern biotechnology techniques, agronomic practices and conventional plant breeding. The biofortified food crops, mainly cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables are offering sufficient level of micronutrients to the targeted populations.

The examples of biofortification would include:

Iron-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, rice, cassava and legumes

Zinc-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, wheat, rice and maize

Amino acid and protein biofortification of cassava and sorghum

Provitamin A carotenoid biofortification of maize, cassava and sweet potato

Global biofortification market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 36.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Crop (Cereals, Legumes, Root Vegetables, Vegetables, Fruits, Others),

Targeted Nutrients (Iron, Zinc, Vitamins, Amino Acid, Others),

Gene Pool (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary),

Techniques (Conventional Plant Breeding, Agronomy, Genetic Technology),

Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

For Early Buyers | Get Up to 30% Discount on This Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-discount/global-biofortification-market

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In March 2018, HarvestPlus was named as a partner in the Government of Colombia’s Comprehensive National Program for replacing the illicit crops. HarvestPlus will be working with the Colombian Agricultural Research Corporation (CORPOICA) for ensuring that the high quality seeds are available to farmers who are seeking to replace the current crops and offers technical assistance all over the transition.

In February 2018, Monsanto Company opened an innovation Center at the University Of Illinois Research Park. The center would use digital tools and data for driving agricultural innovations that increases the efficiency and also reduces the amount of land, energy and water which are necessary for meeting the world’s food and fiber needs. This would help in the expansion of the company and also will help in the technological developments in the products.

**If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know And We Will Offer You The Report As You Want**

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Biofortification Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Biofortification market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Biofortification market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Biofortification market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Biofortification Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

Read Complete Details with TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-biofortification-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.