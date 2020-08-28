This large scale Beverage Processing Equipment Market report highlights the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, based on SWOT analysis. This business report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. The report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Being a comprehensive market research report, this Beverage Processing Equipment market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. The market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2020-2026

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Sidel, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL, Caloris Engineering LLC, Krones AG, SPX FLOW, JBT., KHS GmbH, Pentair plc., Praj Industries, HRS Process Systems Ltd., Dematech, TechniBlend, China Joylong Group Co.,Ltd., Carmel Engineering, Inc., Central States Industrial, Bevcorp LLC, Paul Mueller Company, Bucher Industries AG, Fh Scandinox A/S and Anderson Dahlen amongst others.

An introduction of Beverage Processing Equipment Market 2020

Global beverage processing equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 26.75 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising demand for alcoholic beverages, rising demand for pasteurized milk over raw milk and continuous improvement and advancements in equipments.

Beverage processing equipment is used for converting basic raw materials or ingredients into juices, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, dairy beverages and processed water. Several complex procedures are involved in the processing of beverages such as boiling, mixing, blending, pasteurization, homogenization, filtration, and separation of various raw materials. The design of beverage processing equipments varies according to the specific requirements and process involved in that particular beverage type.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type (Brewery Equipment, Filtration Equipment, Carbonation Equipment, Sugar Dissolvers and Blenders & Mixers, Heat Exchangers, Others),

Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Dairy Beverages),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising growth in the number of microbreweries and beer pubs boosts the growth of this market

Growing health awareness amongst the people drives the demand for fortified beverages and health drinks which in turn serves as a catalyst to the growth of this market

Changing lifestyles and busy schedule raises the demand for ready to drink health supplement beverages

Increasing income and purchasing power also accelerates the spending on soft drinks, juices, alcohol etc which in turn drives the demand for this market

Market Restraints:

High cost associated with energy and power consumption hampers the growth of this market

Strict government norms and regulations also threatens the growth of this market

Complex procedures involved in processing beverages hinders the growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In April 2019, Caloris Engineering, LLC has entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Seitz Stainless. With this acquisition Caloris would combine its expertise in evaporators, dryers and membranes along with Seitz Stainless’s variety of food and beverage equipments including heat exchangers, pressure vessels, tanks and custom equipment. Thus, Caloris would serve as an all in one shop for designing, engineering and producing equipments for dairy, beverages, food, juices and wastewater.

In October 2018, Krones Inc. expanded their share in food and beverages processing market by acquiring the business of W.M. Sprinkman Corp, a manufacturer of food and beverage equipment and a specialist in brewery and dairy equipments. With this acquisition Krones would continue to expand their product portfolio and would enrich their technology expertise, IT solutions, plastic recycling process and the entire equipment processing service.

