Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market by Product Type (Tufquin, NOMEX, Mica, Semiconductor paper, Other), By Application (Conductor Insulation, Power Cable Insulation, Barrier Insulation, End-filling, Other), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028. It offers a holistic view of the Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market was valued at US$ 1,126.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,909.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Electrical insulation papers are used as electrical insulators, owing to cellulose having exceptional electrical properties. These papers are majorly used for high voltage engineering applications. Its features such as small size, high mechanical strength and improved resistance properties, make it ideal for electrical insulation applications. These type of papers are primarily used in electric cables, submarine power cables, capacitors, transformer boards, etc.

The Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market is primarily driven by a growing demand for electricity. An increase in the consumption of electricity from the commercial sector, industrial sector and residential sector is accelerating the growth of the market. The market is expected to develop considerably, owing to increasing adoption in transformer insulation, transformer winding, electrical bushings, cable insulation, capacitor insulation, conductor insulation and electronics. Increasing demand for effective insulation materials in the electrical application is expected to augment the growth of the Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market.

Rising transmission and distribution activities globally, increased focus on electricity provision in rural areas and improvement in regulations for electricity supply are factors expected to support the growth of the Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market. Also, technological advancements for the development of compact electrical equipment and product innovations are other elements influencing the adoption of electrical insulation papers globally.

Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing demand for electricity from both developed and developing countries, coupled with the improvement of power is expected to accelerate the growth of electrical insulation papers in the transformer industry.

Increasing demand for renewable energy and application of electrical insulation papers in wind turbines is expected to further help the growth of the Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market.

However, saturated growth in transmission sector in European countries, coupled with the economic recession in the western part of the world is expected to slow down the growth of the electrical insulation paper market. Nonetheless, growing adoption of electrical insulation papers in the construction industry, coupled with the rapid growth of the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to have a favourable impact on the growth of the market.

Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into TufQUIN, NOMEX, Mica, Semiconductor Paper and others. The NOMEX segment accounts for the majority share in the Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Conductor Insulation, Power Cable Insulation, Barrier Insulation, End-Filling and others. Power Cable Insulation accounts for a majority share in the Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market with a market share of 38.7%.

Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market By Application , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Asia-Pacific accounts for the majority share in the Global Electrical Insulation Paper Market due to growing industrialization and commercial development, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific is also estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The research report on the global electrical insulation paper market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Nitto Denko Corporation, Von Roll Holding AG, Cottrell Paper Company Inc., Teijin Limited, Delfortgroup AG, Yantai Metastar Special Paper Co. Ltd., Miki Tokushu Paper Mfg. Co. Ltd., Weidmann Electrical Technology AG, 3M Company, ABB Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

TufQUIN

NOMEX

Mica

Semiconductor Paper and others

Application

Conductor Insulation

Power Cable Insulation

Barrier Insulation

End-Filling and others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Nitto Denko Corporation

Von Roll Holding AG

Cottrell Paper Company Inc.

Teijin Limited

Delfortgroup AG

Yantai Metastar Special Paper Co. Ltd.

Miki Tokushu Paper Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Weidmann Electrical Technology AG

3M Company

ABB Ltd.

DowDuPont Inc.

