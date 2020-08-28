Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Denture market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Denture Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Denture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Dentures market is projected to be US$ 10,674.2 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 18,342 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Dentures are prosthetic devices constructed to replace missing teeth. It is also known as false teeth. Dentures are removable plate or frame holding one or more artificial teeth supported by the surrounding of soft and hard tissues of the oral cavity. Dentures can be made to closely match the natural teeth whereas modern dentures may even improve the look of a smile so that the appearance hardly changes. There are two types of dentures available: complete and partial dentures. Complete dentures are used when all the teeth are missing, while partial dentures are used when some natural teeth remain. It usually takes 3-6 weeks i.e., a minimum of 4 visits to make dentures. In some cases, dentures can be made in a few days. The dentures are often made of nylon, acrylic, or metal.

Increasing prevalence of dental caries or cavities and other periodontal condition, coupled with a growing number of edentulous patients are significant factors driving growth of the target market.

Global Dentures Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

However, the high cost associated with denture manufacturing and poorly developed medical infrastructure, coupled with low adoption rate in developing and non-developed countries are factors challenging growth of the target market. Nonetheless, increasing focus on development of more advanced and efficient devices with standardization in order to improve dental technology and allow wider use of threshold adjustment to the benefit of patients.

Global Dentures market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Full Denture and Partial Denture. The Partial Denture segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Repair Broken Teeth, Implanted Teeth and Others. The Repair Broken Teeth segment accounts for a majority share in the global Dentures market.

Global Dentures Market Attractiveness Index by Type, 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Dentures market. North America is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Dentures market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Modern Dental Group Limited, Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation, Dentalle Inc. and J and H Dental Lab LLC

