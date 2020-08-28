Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Imaging Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dental Imaging Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dental Imaging Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Dental Imaging Devices Market By Product Type (Intraoral X-ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanner, Extra oral X-ray Systems), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Dental Imaging Devices Market by Product Type (Intraoral X-ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanner, Others), By End-Use r (Hospital, Dental Clinic, Other), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028. It offers a holistic view of the Global Dental Imaging Devices Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Dental Imaging Devices Market was valued at US$ 2,353.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4,390.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Complete visualization of the oral cavity and other dental problems are easily monitored and detected respectively, with the help of dental imaging devices. Increasing dental problems among all age groups can easily be observed around the globe. In turn, it is leading to an increased usage of dental imaging devices to recognise the problems at an early stage. Dental imaging devices are mounted with a small camera which helps in giving visual images of inner corners of the jaw to detect small oral cavities. With the help of these devices, dental professionals can identify or examine the problem and then decide the treatment according to the patients condition. The rise in the geriatric population, high disposable income, cosmetic awareness among the people and advancement in technology are the main driving factors of the dental imaging devices market. North America is anticipated to cover the largest market share over the forecast period, due to the availability of high-end dental technology as well as a huge demand.

Global Dental Imaging Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, the largest market share is covered by extra-oral X-ray system segment, due to its high performance.

Increasing dental problems in people of all ages due to improper eating habits can easily be detected at an early stage by dental imaging devices, which might lessen the damage risk associated with dental problems and lead to an increase in the demand of dental imaging devices market globally.

Global Dental Imaging Devices Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Various initiatives taken by the government to increase awareness among people and increasing disposable income are some other measurable factors that are expected to bolster the growth of the dental imaging devices market.

Increasing geriatric population and growing dental implants or surgeries are some factors which are anticipated to encourage the growth of the dental imaging devices market widely.

The shift from conventional dental imaging to a digital one has made the imaging procedure more straightforward and quicker. It also provides options to the experts like picture manipulations, image storage and simple retrievals, which is expected to aid the growth of dental imaging devices market.

Systems like CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) deliver high radiations which might impact negatively on the patients health if not handled with care, hence more professional practice is needed to use such devices. Less number of experts are available in the market, which decreases the adoption rate of cone-beam computed tomography, in turn restricting the growth of dental imaging devices market.

Stringent government regulations for X-rays in some regions and risk of developing cancer, especially in youngsters due to the exposure of ionizing radiations, are the factors which might hinder the growth of the Global Dental Imaging Devices Market.

Global Dental Imaging Devices Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into Intraoral X-ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanner Extra oral X-ray Systems and others. Extra oral X-ray Systems account for the majority share in the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ASEAN Countries, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the Global Dental Imaging Devices Market, followed by Europe.

The research report on the Global Dental Imaging Devices Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Planmeca Oy, Air Techniques Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali s.p.a. (Owandy SAS), Cyber Medical Imaging Inc., Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Young Innovations Inc., Vatech America Inc., Midmark Corporation, TAKARA BELMONT CORP, Financiere Acteon SAS, etc.

Key Market Segments

Product Type

Intraoral X-ray Systems

Intraoral Plate Scanner

Extra oral X-ray Systems

End-User

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Planmeca Oy

Air Techniques Inc.

Villa Sistemi Medicali s.p.a. (Owandy SAS)

Cyber Medical Imaging Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Young Innovations Inc.

Vatech America Inc.

Midmark Corporation

TAKARA BELMONT CORP

Financiere Acteon SAS

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Dental Imaging Devices in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Dental Imaging Devices Market By Product Type (Intraoral X-ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanner, Extra oral X-ray Systems), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580