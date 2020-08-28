Endometrial ablation is a medical procedure that is used to remove the endometrial lining of the uterus in women who have heavy menstrual bleeding. This procedure is used for treatment of menorrhagia when it is not controlled with the help of medications. The global endometrial ablation devices market will reach 1268.74 million USD by 2025 from 868.14 million USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.57% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America dominates the market due to presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and easy access to healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific will grow at significant rate owing to the rising prevalence of gynecological disorders and increasing awareness about endometrial ablation market.

Drivers vs Constraints

Factors such as rising awareness regarding endometrial ablation, rise in prevalence of menorrhagia and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries are key drivers of the market. Technological advancements in endometrial ablation and benefits of endometrial ablation over surgical procedures are further boosting the market. However, stringent regulations for the approval of endometrial ablation devices and risks associated with the endometrial ablation are hampering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Aegea Medical raised a total of $40 million in financing to support the development of its Adaptive Vapor Ablation technology designed for endometrial ablation.

Hologic, announced the launch of its next-generation NovaSure global endometrial ablation (GEA) system, the NovaSure ADVANCED system.

