Veterinary Vaccination is the medication given to the animals which enhances their health as well as improving their life time. These vaccinations prevent diseases like foot-and-mouth disease, influenza etc which generally affect livestock leading to their death. These deaths cause huge economic losses across the globe. The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market was worth 6.37 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 9.61 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period.

Drivers vs. Constraints

Increasing occurrences of veterinary diseases among animals is the key factor for the growth of Global Veterinary Vaccines Market. Rise in the number of pet owners and change in the life styles also help in the growth of this market.

Industry Structure and Updates

In the motive to excel in the Veterinary Vaccines market Pfizer had acquired Wyeth which is said to be the largest acquisition.

