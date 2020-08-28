The global market for portable gas detectors should grow from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $1.6 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope: The scope of this report is broad and covers several types and applications of portable gas detectors used globally. It is broken down into a few major types and further by sub-types, applications, regional markets and major players in each of these sub-markets. The revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are explained for each of these major types of portable gas detectors, along with sub-types, applications and regional markets. The report includes a brief discussion on the major players across each of the sub-segments within each of the major portable gas detectors markets. It explains the major market drivers for the global portable gas detectors industry, the current trends within the industry and major end-use industries for the global portable gas detectors market.

– An overview of the global markets for portable gas detection systems

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Examination of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints and opportunities

– Evaluations of regulatory and safety environments, and their impacts on the market

– Company profiles of major players in the market, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, MSA Safety Inc., Prism Gas Detection Pvt. Ltd., International Gas Detectors Ltd., Honeywell Analytics Inc., and Figaro USA Inc.