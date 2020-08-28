The global market for residential energy storage systems (RESSs) should grow from $3.0 billion in 2018 to $11.2 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.0% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Includes

45 data tables

A comprehensive overview of the global market for residential energy storage, blockchain and energy sharing systems

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Characterization and quantification of market potential for residential energy storage market by product offerings, storage types, applications, end user industries and major geographies

Assess current market trends and technological updates along with the factors influencing the growth of residential energy storage market

A relevant patent analysis

Profiles of top market players within the industry including ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., BMW Group, DMS Technologies, Exide Technologies GmbH and LG Chem Ltd.

Get Access to sample pages @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11563

Report Scope

The scope of this market study includes the leading residential energy storage systems technologies that are currently in use globally. Residential home battery technologies are used across a number of industries and applications, such as automotive, renewable energy and telecommunications. The technologies discussed in this report are in use across the industries mentioned above and many more as well, as new sectors driven by product and technological innovation emerge.

The market analysis provided in this report is based on a variety of data sources. These include the most recent government, industry, academic and company data regarding the projected level of demand for residential energy storage systems technologies. This report quantifies battery storage technologies used in residential, including battery storage electrochemistries (e.g., lithium-ion and lead-acid) and all-in-one battery pack storage units (battery, inverter charger and battery management software) for residential electricity storage, as well as RES units that can share stored electricity. It does not include other components such as solar panels and charge controllers. Therefore, this report provides a comprehensive review of available data to provide a realistic and accurate assessment of this evolving market.

BCC Research analyzes each major residential energy storage systems technology, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Estimated values used are based on manufacturer’s total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely-to-appear regulatory environments in support of this industry.

BCC Research analyzes the industry on a worldwide basis in terms of its manufacturing and use of residential energy storage systems. BCC Research examines government roles in support of residential energy storage systems technologies worldwide, including regulatory support and government requirements, for residential energy storage systems technologies. The report provides a review of the most relevant residential energy storage systems, discusses recent trends and sales, and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading residential energy storage systems.

Covid 19 Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11563