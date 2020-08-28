Catering software manages the various business functions such as manage food processing and distribution for the catering, event planning, and banquet management industries. This software can be used by caterers to manage bookings, plan events, calendar planning, design menus, and send bills to customers. Thereby, several benefits offered by the software are replacing spreadsheets with catering software which boosting the growth of the catering software market.

Catering software enables the caterers and restaurants to plan food production according to customer demand and increase the accuracy of their deliveries. Also, this software help to analyze the efficiency and quality of the delivery services. Thus, increasing the implementation of such software among the business are triggering the growth of the catering software market during the forecast period. Further, catering software can easily collect payment information, increased efficiency, send instant proposals, and enhances the experience of customers which also pushes the demand for the catering software market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Aptus Systems Ltd.

2. Better Cater, Inc.

3. Caterease Software

4. CaterTrax, Inc.

5. CaterZen (Restaurant and Catering Systems)

6. Flex Catering

7. FoodStorm Catering Software (CaterXpress)

8. Planning Pod (My Wedding Workbook, LLC)

9. Profit Systems Inc.

10. Pxier.com

