The increasing demand for ultra-low latency connectivity as well as increasing development of connected IoT devices is driving the growth of 5G services across the telecom market. In terms adoption, North America have already started the deployment phase of 5G services and its commercialization. It is estimated that by 2023, up to 32% of North America mobile connections will be on 5G network. Companies such as Verizon, C Spire, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile have mobile 5G services available for selected customers in few cities of North America.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the North American 5G services market and its segments, which are divided by applications, end users and country. The services considered in this report include deployment services; support services such as preemptive services offered by technology vendors like Cisco and Ericsson; radio services; predictive services; and operating services (offered by telecom providers such as AT&T, Sprint and Verizon) such as wireless, strategic, voice and data services. It discusses the different applications of 5G services in order to derive specific market estimates. The types of applications include URLLC, mMTC, eMBB and FWA, and the type of end user is further subdivided into consumers and enterprises subsegments. The enterprise segment comprises energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing and others (such as home automation, education, agriculture, BFSI and chemical). The country level segment covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the North American 5G services market.

Market size is forecasted for 2020, 2021 and 2025. Forecasted values are based on technology vendors as well as telecom providers, and governments investments in the commercialization of 5G. As revenue generation has yet to be done through 5G services and commercial deployment is still ongoing, it is expected that the market for 5G services will start to boom by 2020.

5G refers to the fifth generation of mobile networks. The 5G deployment will replace or transform LTE technologies such as “LTE Advanced” and “LTE Advance Pro.” 5G is basically more popular across the market due to its high speed relative to 4G or 3G. The 5G service market is booming due to the everincreasing demand for broad network coverage and high-speed internet, along with the need for reduced power consumption and low latency. A range of industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, entertainment and many others will be redefined by the emergence of 5G technology and connected services. 5G has the potential to deliver extremely wide broadband that possesses ultrareliable

low latency communications.

5G, which can also be referred as “5G NR (New Radio),” is a standard adopted by 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), a standards organization that was also responsible for the development of the 3G UMTS and 4G LTE standards. 5G is primarily divided into two frequency bands: FR1 (450 MHz – 6 GHz) and FR2 (24 GHz – 52 GHz). The early deployment of 5G bands are on FR1, but research continues on FR2 frequencies. The FR2 frequency band is also known as Extremely High Frequency (EHF) or millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency.

5G technology will primarily impact technology areas such as remote workers, smart cities, IoT devices, and digital transformation initiatives. 5G plays a key role in terms of business as it offers better business communications, which enables companies to complete tasks more quickly and efficiently. 5G offers extremely high-speed connectivity, which enables businesses to make use of the help of remote workers to perform various communication tasks such as responding to customer queries, and this can increase the overall productivity and profitability of businesses implementing 5G.

This report profiles major 5G technology providers such as Cisco Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., SK Telecoms, NEC Corporation, T-Mobile (U.S.), BT Group Plc, China Mobile, China Telecom Corporation, KT Corporation, Sprint Corporation, Telstra, Huawei, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone Group. The study also discusses various organic and inorganic market development strategies for developing advanced 5G technology solutions and services through product innovation, business expansion, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.