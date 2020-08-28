The global Anti-Fog Additives market was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Anti-fog additives belong to the class of products that allow water to form an uniform and continuous layer of film on any surface.The growing application in food packaging due to growing demand for convenience foods is driving the market demand for anti-fog additives.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing infrastructure investment in Asia Pacific

1.2 Cost effectiveness

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Sluggish growth in Europe

2.2 Fluctuating prices

Market Segmentation:

The global Anti-Fog Additives marketis segmented on the basis ofproduct, application,and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Polyglycerol Esters

1.2 Sorbitan Esters

1.3 Glycerol Esters

1.4 Titanium Dioxide

1.5 Gelatin

1.6 EthoxylatedSorbitan

1.7 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Agricultural Films

2.2 Food Packaging Films

2.3 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Croda International PLC

2. Evonik

3. Clariant

4. Ashland

5. EI Du Pont De Nemours

6. Corbion NV

7. PCC Chemax Inc.

8. A. Schulman Inc.

9. AkzoNobel NV

10. Polyone Corporation

11. Palsgaard

12. Emery Oleochemicals

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Anti-Fog Additives marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

