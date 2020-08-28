Market Analysis:

The global colorants market was valued at USD 47.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 72.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2025

Market Definition:

Colorants market demand has been growing steady rate in the past. The rise of chemical manufacturing industry in developing countries such as China and India has aided the market growth of colorants. However, going ahead the market players are expected to become more environment conscious and try product innovation. The major focus is expected to be upon developing eco friendly colorants.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for colorants in emerging companies

1.2 Growing demand for platics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Overcapacity in dyestuff manufacturing

2.2 Stringent environmental regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global colorants market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Pigments

1.1.1 Organic Pigments

1.1.2 Inorganic Pigments

1.1.2.1 Colored

1.1.2.1.1 Complex Inorganic Colored Pigments

1.1.2.1.2 Metal Oxides

1.1.2.1.3 Metal Salts

1.1.2.1.4 Others

1.1.2.2 White

1.2 Dyes

1.2.1 By Type

1.2.1.1 Synthetic

1.2.1.2 Natural

1.2.2 By Chemistry

1.2.2.1 Direct Dyes

1.2.2.2 Mordant Dyes

1.2.2.3 Disperse Dyes

1.2.2.4 Reactive Dyes

1.2.2.5 Acid Dyes

1.2.2.6 Vat Dyes

1.2.2.7 Azoic Dyes

1.2.2.8 Sulphur Dyes

1.2.2.9 Others

1.3 Color Concentrates

1.3.1 Solid

1.3.2 Liquid

1.4 Masterbatches

1.4.1 White

1.4.2 Black

1.4.3 Color

2. By Application:

2.1 Packaging

2.1.1 Food & Beverage Packaging

2.1.2 Healthcare Packaging

2.1.3 Consumer Goods Packaging

2.2 Paper & Printing

2.3 Textiles

2.3.1 Fabric Coloring

2.3.2 Printed Fabric

2.3.3 Leather

2.4 Building & Construction

2.5 Automotive

2.6 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Clariant

2. BASF SE

3. Huntsman International

4. DIC Corporation

5. Cabot Corporation

6. Polyone Corporation

7. Sun Chemical Corporation

8. Archroma

9. Huebach Color

10. Atul Ltd.

11. EI Du Pont De Nemours

12. Sudarshan Chemical Industries

13. Chromatech Incorporated

14. The Chemours Company

15. Solvay

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the global colorants market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

