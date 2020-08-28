Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cryo-electron Microscopy market.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market by Product Type (300kV Cryo-EM, 200kV Cryo-EM, and 120kV Cryo-EM), By Application (Academic and Research Institute, Pharma and Biotech, CRO, and Others), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the global cryo-electron microscopy market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global cryo-electron microscopy market is projected to be US$ 469.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,094.4 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Cryo-electron microscopy is a type of transmission electron microscopy which allows for the specimen of interest to be viewed at cryogenic temperature. In other words, it is an electron microscopy tool applied to samples cooled to cryogenic temperatures and implanted in an environment of clear water. Over the years of improvement, it has become a valuable technique for viewing and studying the structures of different biological molecules. In 2017, Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson were awarded Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their effort in developing cryo-electron microscope (Cryo-EM), a tool which fires beams of electrons at proteins that have been frozen in solution, to presume the biomolecules structure.

One of the significant benefits of Cryo-electron microscopy is that microscopic samples are required for the determination of its structure. Compared to other microscopy techniques, Cryo-electron microscopy still produces virtuous images. Therefore, the capability of a Cryo-electron microscope to provide an accurate and useful image of complex molecules in their original form and environment is likely to help the market growth. Also, increasing application of Cryo-electron microscopes in the area of biological science, material science, and other related sectors for sample preparation, sample screening, data acquisition, image processing, and structure validation is expected to boost the growth of Cryo-electron microscopy market during the forecasted years.

Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

Although Cryo-EM offers high overall magnification, one of the major disadvantages of Cryo-electron microscope that is it provides a very low signal to noise ratio. i.e., For biological macromolecules, the critical building blocks include carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen. Given that electron absorption of these molecules is very low, then there is little contrast of the resulting images that make it challenging to detect features of a given sample when viewing a few samples.

Global Cryo-electron Microscopy market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into 300kV Cryo-EM, 200kV Cryo-EM, and 120kV Cryo-EM. The 300kV Cryo-EM segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to witness significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by 200kV Cryo-EM segment. Based on application, the market is segmented into academic and research institute, pharma and biotech, CRO, and others. The academic and research institute segment accounts for a majority share in the global cryo-electron microscopy market.

Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Attractiveness Index by Product Type , 2018

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. Based on the region, North America is the mature market due to robust healthcare infrastructure. Also, well-equipped diagnostic centers and a growing number of ongoing clinical trials in this region have given the Cryo-electron microscope market a lift. The Asia Pacific will make a stubborn impression on the overall Cryo-electron microscope market. Rapidly increasing medical tourism in the region, particularly in the developing countries of China and India, is expected to give the aid the regional as well as global growth Cryo-electron microscopy market.

The research report on the global cryo-electron microscopy market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi High Technologies), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (FEI), Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems), Carl Zeiss AG, and JEOL Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

300kV Cryo-EM

200kV Cryo-EM

120kV Cryo-EM

Application

Academic and Research Institute

Pharma and Biotech

CRO

Key Market Players included in the report:

