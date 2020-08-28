This Future Market Insights report analyses the Market For Air Purifiers in GCC for the period 2014- 2020. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on the Market For Air Purifiers in GCC countries. Owing to the increased incidents of airborne diseases and economic diversification to reduce their dependence on oil sector, the Market For Air Purifiers is projected to gain traction in GCC during the forecast period 2014-2020.

Market For Air Purifiers in GCC comprises commercial and residential air purifiers. Due to increased asthma cases, health consciousness, and upcoming healthcare sector in GCC, the Market For Air Purifiers is poised to witness a strong growth during the forecast period.

The FMI report segments the market on the basis of key technologies used, including High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion and Ozone generators and other technologies.

The report starts with an overview of air purifier. In brief, air purifier is a device which removes organic and inorganic contaminants from air within a specified area. They are generally marketed to asthma patients, pregnant women and aged population. Hospital sector is fuelling the demand of air purifiers as threat of communicable bacterial infection is maximum in hospitals.

The next section of FMI report covers Market For Air Purifiers performance in terms of air purifier units installed and revenue split since it is required to measure the growth of Market For Air Purifiers. This section additionally includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from a supply side, demand side and economy which are influencing the market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model included in the report better equips and arms the client with crystal-clear decision making insights.

As mentioned previously, Market For Air Purifiers can be segmented on basis of its end usage either in residential space or commercial area.

By technology, the FMI report segments GCC market into five segments namely High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon and Ion & Ozone Generator. All these technologies are included in the study and scrutinized on the basis of revenue generated by each of them and their future growth prospects.

FMI report also analyses the GCC air purifiers market on the basis of key regions. It provides market outlook for 2014-2020 and sets forecast within the context of usage of air purifier to build a complete picture at regional level. This study discusses the regional key trends contributing to the growth of the Market For Air Purifiers on worldwide basis as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing GCC Market For Air Purifiers in each region. For this report, key regions assessed are Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Rest of GCC (includes Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain).

All the above sections, by technology, by application or by region evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of GCC Market For Air Purifiers for the period 2014-2020. The report considers 2014 as a base year and provides data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the GCC Market For Air Purifiers size, the report considers sale of air purifier, and the average selling price along with inputs from key executives of industry. The forecast presented has assessed both value and volume across the GCC Market For Air Purifiers. When forecasting the GCC Market For Air Purifiers, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast on how the market will develop in future. Given the characteristics of market, FMI has triangulated the outcome of three different analysis on supplier side, demand side and economy. However forecasting the market in terms of various air purifier technologies, and applications is more of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the GCC Market For Air Purifiers.

As previously highlighted, the GCC Market For Air Purifiers is split into a number of categories. All the air purifier segments in terms of technology, regions and end usage are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the GCC Market For Air Purifiers.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all Market For Air Purifiers’s technologies, regions and application’s revenue forecast in terms of absolute $. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the GCC Market For Air Purifiers.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments of air purifier technologies and regions, Future Market Insights developed the Market For Air Purifiers’s “Market Attractiveness Index”. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, GCC Market For Air Purifiers’s competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of service providers currently dominating the market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key service providers. Report audiences can gain in depth vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the GCC Market For Air Purifiersplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the GCC Market For Air Purifiers. Key competitors covered are Sharp Corporation, LG, Samsung, Hitachi and Panasonic.