PU Leather Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016–2026

This report by Future Market Insights on the global PU Leather market for the period 2016–2026 presents an outlook of the market across the globe. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on market opportunities in the global PU Leather market. PU Leather also termed as artificial leather which exists in form of a fabric made of woven/ non- woven clothes and polymers with high finishing finish envisioned to use as the alternative to leather in clothing, footwear, bags etc. PU and PVC are polymers are mainly used for the manufacturing of PU Leather . PVC PU Leather is comparatively cheaper where PU is better in quality.

Chemicals are used at the different stages in the production of leather. Operational stages in PU Leather production include preparatory, tanning, crushing and surface coatings. Tanning & dyeing chemicals hold the largest share of the global synthetic chemical market and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The global PU Leather industry is gradually transitioning toward lightweight leather products for the automotive industry. Attributing to the growing demand for lightweight vehicles, the leather industry is also trying to capture this trend in the PU Leather market.

Growing demand for premium quality leather from various end-use industries is expected to drive the PU Leather market. Premium quality leather is widely used in furniture, footwear, bags, hats, jackets, belts, wallets and other decorative products. Changing lifestyle and rising disposable income in developing countries such as China and India are driving the demand for PU Leather. Brazil and Mexico are also contributing significantly to the demand for high-quality leather. Furthermore, the growing automotive industry is indirectly fueling the PU Leather market. The demand for leather in automotive interiors, upholstery and seat covers is driving the leather industry, which in turn is expected to fuel the PU Leather market.

However, stringent environmental regulations regarding the use and transport of PU Leather are expected to inhibit the market growth for PU Leather. For instance, chromium, a heavy metal used in the tanning process of leather is a potent carcinogen. Chromium is banned in Europe by Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemical substances (REACH).

To understand and offer insights on the global PU Leather market, the report has been categorically split into three sections: market analysis material type, application and region. The report analyses the global PU Leather market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons).

The report starts with an overview of the global PU Leather market. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply and demand perspectives. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

To understand consumption patterns and assess opportunities in the PU Leather market, the report is divided into sections on the basis of material type, application, and region. The report analyzes the PU Leather market in terms of market value (US$ Mn). The report covers the global PU Leather market performance in terms of value contribution. The PU Leather market report also includes FMI’s analysis of drivers and restraints witnessed in the market. Key trends observed across the value chain are also included in the report. The report highlights existing opportunities in the PU Leather market to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

To understand and assess opportunities in the global PU Leather market, the report has been divided into three sections based on market segmentation as:

Region Material Type Application North America PVC Footwear Latin America PU Furnishing Eastern Europe Bio Based Automotive Western Europe Seat Japan Door APEJ Dash MEA Steering Cover Others Clothing Bags Sports Electronics

Research Methodology of the PU Leather Market

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed and incorporated in the report. The prices of PU Leather are deduced through material type, where the average price of each material is inferred across all the seven regions. The market value of the PU Leather market is thus calculated from the data provided by the average selling price and market volume.

For the ten-year forecast of the market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, which give an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.

During the compilation of the report, the forecast has been conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities as far as the PU Leather market is concerned.

Other important parameters such as market attractiveness index and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints for each region are included in this report providing insights about the dynamics, growth, performance and untapped opportunities in the PU Leather market. In-depth profiling of major PU Leather manufacturers is included in the final section of the report detailing the strengths, weaknesses and competitive strategies of each manufacturers.

The list of key market participants included in the “PU Leather Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Opportunity Assessment, 2017–2026” report are as follows:

Kolon Industries Inc.



Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.



Gruppo Mastrotto spa



Alfatex.



Achilles Corp.



Teijin Limited



Nan Ya Plastics Corporation



Asahi Kasei Corporation



Toray Group Kuraray Co., Ltd.



Daewon Chemical Co Ltd.



Leather Resource of America Inc.



Comfort Int’l Co., Ltd



Sheng Hung Industrial Co. Ltd.



Plastics Elche S.A



The global PU Leather market is moderately fragmented with major players having presence across the value chain. The market is on the verge of consolidation with increased frequency of mergers and acquisitions.